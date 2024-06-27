PFL 6 2024 Regular Season: Loughnane vs. Gonzales Live Results & Highlights
The 2024 PFL Regular Season closes out this Friday (June 28) when featherweights and welterweights compete for the year’s final playoff spots at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD.
Fighting for a Playoff Spot
The main event will see 2022 Featherweight Champion Brendan Loughnane square off with Bellator veteran Justin Gonzales. “J-Train” currently sits outside of the playoff structure after he was knocked out by Gabriel Braga, but an upset victory against Loughnane could give Gonzales a shot at competing for this year’s featherweight crown.
The night’s co-main event features former Bellator Interim Welterweight Champion Logan Storley taking on Luca Poclit, who is making his PFL debut on short notice after Laureano Staropoli was forced to withdraw from the event. Poclit will attempt to spoil Storley’s playoff hopes after “Storm” came up short in his first regular season bout, but the support from fans in his home state may motivate Storley to score a big win and secure a place in the playoffs.
The four-fight main card also includes unbeaten Magomed Umalatov taking on Brennan Ward and Gabriel Braga squaring off with Bubba Jenkins in fights that have huge implications for the featherweight and welterweight playoff structure. Playoff spots will also be up for grabs during the event’s prelims with top welterweight seed Don Madge in action against Neiman Gracie and Murad Ramazonanov taking on Shamil Muasev in addition to several other huge fights.
Gabriel Braga was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event. He will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to Bubba Jenkins as a result and will also be docked one point in the featherweight standings.
The prelims for PFL 6 are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and will be available on ESPN+ for viewers in the United States before the main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts!
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Brendan Loughnane vs. Justin Gonzales
• Co-Main Event: Logan Storley vs. Luca Poclit
• Magomed Umalatov vs. Brennan Ward
• Gabriel Braga vs. Bubba Jenkins
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
• Lorenz Larkin vs. Alan Dominguez
• Murad Ramazanov vs. Shamil Musaev
• Timur Khizriev vs. Enrique Barzola
• Goiti Yamauchi vs. Andrey Koreshkov
• Kai Kamaka III vs. Pedro Carvalho
• Don Madge vs. Neiman Gracie
• Tyler Diamond vs. Brett Johns
