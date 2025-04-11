UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes weigh-in show free live stream & full results
UFC 314 goes down tomorrow (April 12) at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL, and today 26 fighters will hit the scale to weigh-in for the event.
The card’s headlining fight will see Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes square off for the vacant UFC featherweight belt after Ilia Topuria vacated the title ahead of a move up to the lightweight division.
The night’s co-main event is a lightweight bout between former Bellator Champion Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett, who is looking to extend his undefeated UFC record to 7-0 with what would be the biggest victory of his career.
READ MORE: Conor McGregor teases UFC 314 co-main event with cryptic message
UFC 314 Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results
The main card also includes a highly-anticipated bout between Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva after Yair Rodriguez welcomes Patricio Pitbull to the UFC, and the PPV action opens with a light heavyweight matchup featuring former title challenger Dominick Reyes and Nikita Krylov.
The weigh-ins for UFC 314 are set to kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET today (April 11), and you can check out a live stream of the proceedings below.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for main card predictions as well as live results and highlights from all the action at UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes.
READ MORE: Petr Yan calls out UFC bogeyman for title fight eliminator
UFC 314 Main Card
• Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – For the Vacant UFC Featherweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett
• Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva
• Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull
• Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes
UFC 314 Preliminary Card
• Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson
• Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Yandiroba
• Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper
• Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa
UFC 314 Early Preliminary Card
• Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
• Sumudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo
• Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio
• Nora Cornolle vs. Haily Cowan
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC veteran announces surprise retirement at 28 years old
- UFC 316 adds rebooked fight after last-minute Mexico cancellation
- Sean O’Malley tells fans not to watch his next fight at UFC 316
- UFC reportedly signs ex-Bellator star for stunning debut against undefeated contender
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.