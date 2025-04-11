MMA Knockout

UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes weigh-in show free live stream & full results

Check out a live stream of the morning weigh-ins for UFC 314.

UFC 314 goes down tomorrow (April 12) at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL, and today 26 fighters will hit the scale to weigh-in for the event.

The card’s headlining fight will see Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes square off for the vacant UFC featherweight belt after Ilia Topuria vacated the title ahead of a move up to the lightweight division.

The night’s co-main event is a lightweight bout between former Bellator Champion Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett, who is looking to extend his undefeated UFC record to 7-0 with what would be the biggest victory of his career.

UFC 314 Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results

The main card also includes a highly-anticipated bout between Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva after Yair Rodriguez welcomes Patricio Pitbull to the UFC, and the PPV action opens with a light heavyweight matchup featuring former title challenger Dominick Reyes and Nikita Krylov.

The weigh-ins for UFC 314 are set to kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET today (April 11), and you can check out a live stream of the proceedings below.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for main card predictions as well as live results and highlights from all the action at UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes.

UFC 314 Main Card

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – For the Vacant UFC Featherweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

• Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

• Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull

• Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes

UFC 314 Preliminary Card

• Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson

• Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Yandiroba

• Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper

• Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa

UFC 314 Early Preliminary Card

• Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

• Sumudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo

• Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio

• Nora Cornolle vs. Haily Cowan

