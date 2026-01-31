UFC 325: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 Fight Card Betting Guide

UFC 325 goes down tonight (January 31) at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, and MMA KO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC 325 Full Fight Card Odds

• Alexander Volkanovski (-148) vs. Diego Lopes (+124)



• Dan Hooker (+260) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (-325)



• Rafael Fiziev (+105) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-125)



• Tai Tuivasa (+250) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-310)



• Quillan Salkilld (-1000) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+650)



• Junior Tafa (+215) vs. Billy Elekana (-265)



• Cam Rowston (-375) vs. Cody Brundage (+295)



• Jacob Malkoun (-155) vs. Torrez Finney (+130)



• Jonathan Micallef (-130) vs. Oban Elliott (+110)



• Kaan Ofli (+180) vs. Yizha (-218)



• Sang Uk Kim (+114) vs. Dom Mar Fan (-135)



• Keiichiro Nakamura (+110) vs. Sebastian Szalay (-130)



• Sulangrangbo (-258) vs. Lawrence Lui (+210)

UFC 325 Money Line Bets

Alexander Volkanovski to Defeat Diego Lopes (-148)

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) shake hands with Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Volkanovski wouldn’t be the first aging fighter to enter the cage and suddenly look like he’s slowed down considerably, but it’s hard to pass up such close odds after he clearly won the first fight with Lopes less than a year ago.

Dan Hooker to Defeat Benoit Saint-Denis (+260)

Jalin Turner (red gloves) fights Dan Hooker (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Fans are rightfully excited about the violence promised by this matchup, and it’s also a big chance for Hooker to remind everyone that he’s still one of the promotion’s top lightweights.

Oban Elliott to Defeat Jonathan Micallef (+110)

Bassil Hafez (red gloves) fights Oban Elliott (blue gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Micallef looked solid in his UFC debut against Kevin Jousset, but I’m surprised that the odds on this fight are so tight given that Elliott was on an eight-fight win streak before being upset by Seok Hyeon Ko in his last outing in June.

UFC 325 Prop Bets

Quillan Salkilld to Win by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (+130)

Quillan Salkilld (red gloves) fights Yanal Ashmouz (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

I think there’s far more value on an experienced veteran in Mullarkey if you’re looking to hit the money line for this fight, but Salkilld is coming off a highlight-reel finish and is facing a fighter with a number of knockout-losses on his record.

Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney – Fight Goes the Distance (-175)

AJ Dobson (red gloves) fights Jacob Malkoun (blue gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

No one is expecting this bout to take home “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC 325, and whichever man does win will likely get their hand raised after 15 minutes of wrestling-heavy action.

Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira – Fight to End in the 1st 60 Seconds of Round 1 (+450)

Derrick Lewis (red gloves) fights Tallison Teixeira (blue gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Teixeira’s two UFC fights have both ended in less than a minute, so it might be worth taking a stab at more than four-to-one odds that it happens again in Sydney when he meets another heavy-handed fighter in Tuivasa.

