UFC 325 Prelim Fight Card Picks & Predictions for Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2

The UFC returns to Australia this Saturday (January 31) for UFC 325, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all eight of the card’s prelim fights.

The main event for UFC 325 is a rematch for the UFC featherweight title, with Diego Lopes set for a second crack at two-time Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski following a stoppage-win over Jean Silva in the main event of last year’s Noche UFC.

The co-main event is about as fan-friendly a fight as the UFC can put together, as lightweights Dan Hooker and Benoit Saint-Denis are set to throw down in a matchup that has all the makings of a “Fight of the Night” favorite for UFC 325.

UFC 325 Preliminary Card Predictions

Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana

Bogdan Guskov (red gloves) fights Billy Elekana (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It’s never a guarantee with the UFC’s heavier weight classes, but Tafa has to be thinking that another loss here could spell the end of his time with the promotion. It certainly feels like the UFC is trying to set Elekana up for another win, and I think he'll be able to avoid eating any big shots before he’s able to bring things to the mat.

(Pick: Elekana)

READ MORE: UFC Champ Kayla Harrison Reveals Surgery Scar After Injury Delayed Amanda Nunes Fight

Cam Rowston vs. Cody Brundage

Brundage is also in need of a win here after a tough run of results that includes two draws, but I expect that Rowston will feed off the energy of the Australian crowd and extend his current win streak with another finish.

(Pick: Rowston)

Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney

Jacob Malkoun (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Andre Petroski (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

I don’t think any MMA fan familiar with either of these fighters has especially high hopes for this matchup. I’m hesitant to pick him given that he’s coming off a nearly two-year layoff, but I’ll slightly lean with Malkoun to get the job done and hand Finney the first loss of his career.

(Pick: Malkoun)

Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott

Bassil Hafez (red gloves) fights Oban Elliott (blue gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This is one of the more underrated matchups scheduled for UFC 325, and I think Elliott will come into the night motivated to eliminate the memory of an upset-loss to Seok Jyeon Ko that ended the Welshman’s eight-fight win streak.

(Pick: Elliott)

READ MORE: UFC Hall of Famer Reveals Opponent for UFC 327 Fight After Postponing Retirement

Kaan Ofli vs. Yizha

Ofli picked up his first UFC win in October after an 0-2 start to his Octagon career, but unfortunately the former The Ultimate Fighter finalist has been handed a tough matchup here against Yizha.

(Pick: Yizha)

Dom Mar Fan vs. Sang Uk Kim

His nickname admittedly might be swaying me a bit, but I’m picking “Street Buddha” to get his hand raised in what should hopefully be an entertaining conclusion to the Road to UFC lightweight tournament.

(Pick: Mar Fan)

Sebastian Szalay vs. Keiichiro Nakamura

I’ll be curious to see if Nakamura’s reach advantage presents any major issues for Szalay, but I’m still going with Australia’s “Seb” to win the Road to UFC featherweight finals in his home country.

(Pick: Szalay)

Sulangrangbo vs. Lawrence Lui

In this newly-minted curtain jerker for UFC 325 after the fourth Road to UFC final between Aaron Tau and Namsrai Batbayar was scrapped on weigh-in day, I’ll take Sulangrangbo to get things done in what should be an entertaining scrap to kick off the card.

(Pick: Sulangrangbo)

READ MORE: Ex-MMA Champion Shockingly Exits UFC Following Disappointing Octagon Run

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 325 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for main card predictions as well as live results and highlights on fight night.

More MMA Knockout News

• Ex-UFC Champion Sidelined by Eye Surgery, Reveals Return Timeline after UFC 324 Fight

• Top-Ranked UFC Fighter Gets 9-Month Suspension for Drug Test That Scrapped Last Fight

• Should the UFC Snub Injured Ex-UFC Champion for This Title Fight Grudge Match?

• Two Massive UFC Title Fights Lined Up After First UFC Rankings Update of 2026

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.