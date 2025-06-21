UFC Baku Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. free live stream results & highlights
The UFC heads to Baku, Azerbaijan for the first time today (June 21) for a UFC Fight Night card at Baku Crystal Hall.
The main event will see former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill try to score his first victory since 2023 when he meets Khalil Rountree Jr., who is coming off a failed bid to claim the light heavyweight strap against Alex Pereira last October.
The card’s co-main event is an important lightweight contest between surging contender Ignacio Bahamondes and Rafael Fiziev. Bahamondes extended his finishing streak to three fights when he submitted Jalin Turner at UFC 313, while Fiziev is currently on a three-fight skid after coming up short in his short-notice rematch with Justin Gaethje in that same card’s co-main event.
UFC Baku Live Results & Highlights
The rest of the UFC Baku main card will also see top-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes welcome Rizvan Kuniev to the UFC after Azerbaijan’s Tofiq Musayev makes his promotional debut against Myktybek Orolbai.
Azerbaijani lightweight Nazim Sadykhov will also try to score a win in his home country against Nikolas Motta after Muhammad Naimov and Bogdan Grad kick off the main card action.
Rising welterweight talent Oban Elliott puts his perfect UFC record on the line against promotional newcomer Ko Seok Hyeon in the featured prelim, and the early portion of the card is also highlighted by #12-ranked flyweight contender Tagir Ulanbekov taking on Azat Maksum.
The action is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
Main Card (ABC/ESPN+, 3:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Jamahal Hall vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
• Co-Main Event: Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
• Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
• Tofiq Musayev vs. Myktybek Orolbai
• Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta
• Muhammad Naimov vs. Bogdan Grad
Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 12:00 p.m. ET)
• Ko Seok Hyeon vs. Oban Elliott
• Ismail Naurdiev vs. Jun Yong Park
• Daria Zhelezniakova vs. Melissa Mullins
• Irina Alekseeva vs. Klaudia Sygula
• Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Azat Maksum
• Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Mohammed Usman
