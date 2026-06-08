UFC Confirms Return to Major European City for September UFC Fight Night Event

As has become a yearly tradition, the UFC will return to one of Europe’s most iconic locations in September.

Following a relatively low-profile UFC Fight Night that did feature a number of finishes and saw Gabriel Bonfim comprehensively defeat former UFC welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad in the night’s main event, the attention of the MMA world is currently focused on this Sunday’s “UFC Freedom 250” show scheduled to take place at The White House.

The UFC’s June schedule closes out with a return to Baku, Azerbaijan before a visit to Abu Dhabi in July and first-ever show in Serbia the following weekend, and the world’s leading MMA promotion also has a return to Shanghai, China set for August 29.

UFC Announces Return to Paris for Fifth-Straight Year

The UFC will stay on the road after heading to Shanghai to end August, as the following week will see the promotion make its return to Paris, France for the fifth year in a row.

We return to the City of Love on September 5 🇫🇷



Register your interest for #UFCParis here ➡️: https://t.co/3VJhIdQpDq pic.twitter.com/8RzDQ1DmA4 — UFC (@ufc) June 8, 2026

Beginning in 2022, the first edition of UFC Paris saw Ciryl Gane stop Tai Tuivasa in his first fight after failing to unify the UFC heavyweight belts against Francis Ngannou. That victory earned Gane another shot at undisputed gold, but he was submitted by Jon Jones in a fight for the vacant title at UFC 285.

Ciryl Gane (red gloves) and Tai Tuivasa (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

“Bon Gamin” returned to headline UFC Paris in 2023 and stopped Serghei Spivac with strikes in the second round. The following year, Renato Moicano silenced the Parisian crowd when he stopped Benoit Saint-Denis via second-round doctor’s stoppage in the night’s main event.

Will Nassourdine Imavov Return to Headline UFC Paris Again?

The most recent edition of UFC Paris saw Nassourdine Imavov defeat Caio Borralho in a fight that many viewed as a number one contender fight for the middleweight division, and that marks the last time fans have seen Imavov step into the cage.

Nassourdine Imavov (red gloves) fights Caio Borralho (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

“The Sniper” could be a strong candidate to headline UFC Paris for the second year in a row if the UFC doesn’t elect to give him a long-awaited title shot. Imavov’s last loss came in 2023 against Sean Strickland, who scored a major upset over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 to reclaim the middleweight belt.

Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

An immediate rematch between Strickland and Chimaev remains a strong possibility given that “Borz” was undefeated heading into that matchup, and another win over a top contender in his home country could set Imavov up as the next title challenger if the promotion doesn’t grant him a rematch with Strickland next.