MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night Shanghai: Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang picks & predictions

Check out predictions for every matchup on this Saturday's UFC card.

Drew Beaupre

William Purnell-Imagn Images

The UFC returns to Shanghai, China on Saturday (August 23) for a UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 fights on the card.

The event is headlined by a clash by top-ranked light heavyweight contenders Johnny Walker and Mingyang Zhang, who enters the night on a 12-fight win streak that includes four-straight knockouts in the UFC and Road to UFC.

The night’s co-main event looked like it might be scrapped on weigh-in day, but now Brian Ortega and former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling are set to meet in a huge catchweight bout after they were originally scheduled to fight at 145 lbs.

UFC Fight Night Shanghai Main Card Predictions

Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang

Anthony Smith (red gloves) fights Johnny Walker (blue gloves) in a light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night.
Anthony Smith (red gloves) fights Johnny Walker (blue gloves) in a light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

I hate fights where it feels like the UFC is setting one fighter up to get knocked out. Even though Walker might get folded in the opening minute against Zhang, I’m still going to pick him to utilize his reach advantage and stay out of danger in what may end up being a slow-paced fight.

(Pick: Walker)

READ MORE: 20-year-old UFC star gets first ranked opponent in massive Noche UFC fight

Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Calvin Kattar (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.
Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Calvin Kattar (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I probably still would have sided with Sterling here even before the bizarre sequence of events that led to this matchup being changed to a catchweight, and hopefully Ortega isn’t putting himself at any additional risk by going ahead with this fight.

(Pick: Sterling)

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Tai Tuivasa (red gloves) fights Sergei Pavlovich (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center.
Tai Tuivasa (red gloves) fights Sergei Pavlovich (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Cortes-Acosta has pulled off a couple of upsets during his current winning streak, but I think that five-fight run of victories will come to an end in this matchup with Pavlovich.

(Pick: Pavlovich)

Sumudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas

Sumudaerji (red gloves) fights against Mitch Raposo (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center.
Sumudaerji (red gloves) fights against Mitch Raposo (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This should hopefully be an entertaining flyweight scrap to kick off the UFC Shanghai main card, and unfortunately Sumudaerji’s Octagon run might come to an end here if he suffers a fourth loss out of his last five fights.

(Pick: Sumudaerji)

Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Crosbie also comes into this matchup in a precarious position after starting his UFC career with back-to-back losses, while Nueraji enters his promotional debut on a five-fight win streak where he’s finished every opponent he’s faced.

(Pick: Nueraiji)

UFC Fight Night Shanghai Preliminary Card Predictions

Maheshate vs. Gauge Young

Maheshate after his fight with Steve Garcia.
Maheshate after his fight with Steve Garcia. / (Paul Miller/USA TODAY Sports)

This is a well-matched lightweight bout where both men are in need of a victory, and I’ll slightly lean with Maheshate to feed off the energy of the Shanghai crowd to pick up a big win.

(Pick: Maheshate)

READ MORE: MMA fans celebrate as undefeated Paddy Pimblett teammate signs UFC contract

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson

Charles Johnson (blue gloves) knocks out Joshua Van (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena.
Charles Johnson (blue gloves) knocks out Joshua Van (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Talented as Kavanagh may be, I have to pick the experienced veteran Johnson to score an upset here after having a lengthy win streak halted by Razaman Temirov in his last outing.

(Pick: Johnson)

Rongzhu vs. Austin Hubbard

Austin Hubbard (red gloves) fights Alexander Hernandez (blue gloves) during UFC 307 at Delta Center.
Austin Hubbard (red gloves) fights Alexander Hernandez (blue gloves) during UFC 307 at Delta Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Rongzhu pulled off a sizeable upset in his last matchup against Kody Steele, but even though Hubbard isn’t the highest-profile name he’s still a well-rounded fighter that has the skills needed to pull off a decent-sized upset.

(Pick: Hubbard)

Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus

Daukaus had a strong post-UFC run in Cage Fury FC to earn a second opportunity with the promotion, but Pereira is in serious need of a win here and is a difficult opponent to face for your return fight.

(Pick: Pereira)

Yizha vs. Westin Wilson

Yizha during his fight with Gabriel Santos.
Yizha during his fight with Gabriel Santos. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Even though the staggering odds on this matchup make me want to root for a Wilson upset, I have to side with Yizha to return to the win column and potentially score a big finish in his home country.

(Pick: Yizha)

Long Xiao vs. Su Young You

Long Xiao during his fight with Quang Le.
Long Xiao during his fight with Quang Le. / (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

It’s surprising to see You as the lone South Korean on this card given that the UFC often tries to load up international cards with both local and regional talent, but I do think “Yoo-Jitsu” can add to his undefeated UFC record when he takes on Xiao.

(Pick: Xiao)

READ MORE: Top contender cut from UFC this week already set for new fight

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Uran Satybaldiev

Uran Satybaldiev during his fight with Martin Buday.
Uran Satybaldiev during his fight with Martin Buday. / (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Nurgozhay is under a lot of pressure after suffering an upset-loss in his UFC debut, but Satybaldeiv is also looking to score his first Octagon victory and boasts a significant reach advantage in this light heavyweight matchup.

(Pick: Satybaldiev)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night Shanghai all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights on fight night.

More MMA Knockout News

Why Daniel Cormier says Conor McGregor is teasing a UFC return

Daniel Cormier reveals seven-figure UFC payday for fighting Jon Jones

Olympic gold medalist & NCAA champion announces date for first pro MMA fight

Tyron Woodley drops blunt advice for fighters chasing pay after UFC’s $7.7B deal

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News