UFC legend offers to train retired soccer star for MMA debut at PFL Europe
Soccer icon Patrice Evra has the full support of a UFC legend ahead of his upcoming MMA debut under the PFL banner.
Considered one of the greatest players of his generation thanks to an incredibly successful career largely defined by his time with Manchester United and the French national team, Evra announced last week that he’ll be making his combat sports debut at PFL Europe 2 on May 24.
The event will take place at the Accor Arena in Paris, France, and while Evra doesn't have a confirmed opponent yet he does have a training offer from UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.
READ MORE: Undefeated MMA prospect savagely taunts opponent after brutal uppercut KO
Nurmagomedov Tells Evra To "Send Me Location"
With less than a month to go until Evra steps into the PFL Smartcage, Nurmagomedov spoke to the soccer legend on FaceTime and summoned one of his most iconic lines while saying he wants to help the Frenchman train for his MMA debut.
“I told you many times, send me location," Nurmagomedov said. "I’m gonna find you. Send location. Tell me, where are you?...Brother, when I see you, you have to be ready, and that’s it. Other things, I’m gonna take care. I’m gonna teach you how to smash people…I hope you going to send me location, and we will train together."
Considered by many to be the greatest lightweight in MMA history, Nurmagomedov retired with a perfect 29-0 record after he defended his UFC lightweight belt for the third time by submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.
“The Eagle” has remained involved in the sport by helping to train and coach current UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev as well as a number of other members of their team, such as Nurmagomedov’s cousins Usman and Umar.
READ MORE: Dustin Poirier sends spine-tingling 'BMF' message ahead of UFC 318
Fans may not know what opponent Evra is preparing for at PFL Europe 2, but he’d be hard-pressed to find a better fighter to train with than a legend of the sport like Nurmagomedov.
More MMA Knockout News
- Ian Machado Garry survives late rally to win UFC Kansas City main event
- UFC Kansas City compliance salaries reveal retired fighter as top earner
- Dana White confirms Ian Machado Garry’s UFC 315 claim after Kansas City win
- Anthony Smith addresses fans after MMA retirement at UFC Kansas City
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.