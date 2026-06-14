UFC White House: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

“UFC Freedom 250” goes down today at The White House, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC Freedom 250 Full Fight Card Odds

Ilia Topuria (-470) vs. Justin Gaethje (+360)

Alex Pereira (-108) vs. Ciryl Gane (-112)

Sean O’Malley (-440) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+340)

Derrick Lewis (+340) vs. Josh Hokit (-440)

Mauricio Ruffy (-600) vs. Michael Chandler (+440)

Bo Nickal (-310) vs. Kyle Daukaus (+250)

Diego Lopes (-148) vs. Steve Garcia (+124)

UFC Freedom 250 Moneyline Bets

Diego Lopes to Defeat Steve Garcia (-148)

Diego Lopes during weigh-ins for UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A win over Lopes would immediately insert Garcia into the featherweight title conversation, but this matchup is a pretty significant step up from the competition he’s seen on his current win streak. Even though he’s come up short in both his championship opportunities against Alexander Volkanovski, this is the type of matchup that Lopes should still be expected to win at this stage.

Ciryl Gane to Defeat Alex Pereira (-112)

Ciryl Gane during a press conference for UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Countless MMA fans are backing Pereira to make history as the first UFC fighter to claim titles in three different divisions, and we all know he has the knockout power necessary to put out any opponent. This is less about doubting the Brazilian than it is about giving Gane his proper due, as he’s a credentialed striker himself and is welcoming Pereira to the heavyweight division for the very first time.

UFC Freedom 250 Prop Bets

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia Goes Over 1.5 Rounds (-154)

Diego Lopes (left) and Steve Garcia poses for a photo with Dana White after facing-off durin a press conference for UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Garcia is a serious knockout threat, but he’s facing a fighter that hasn’t been stopped with strikes since 2018. Lopes has also scored several knockouts in the UFC and has an underrated ground game, but it feels like these two featherweights will throw down for at least a couple rounds as the likely pre-event pick for “Fight of the Night” honors at The White House.

Sean O’Malley to Defeat Aiemann Zahabi via Decision (-105)

Sean O'Malley during a press conference for UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

O’Malley largely build himself up as a knockout artist during his initial rise to stardom in the UFC, but he hasn’t stopped an opponent since he took the bantamweight belt from Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. He’s also facing a fighter in Zahabi that could present a more significant challenge than the current betting odds indicate, so “Suga” may have to settle for outpointing the Canadian in order to remain in the bantamweight title mix.

Ilia Topuria to Defeat Justin Gaethje via KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (+175)

Ilia Topuria poses for a photo during weigh-ins for UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Gaethje’s knockout losses typically come in the later rounds, but Topuria is coming off a first-round finish of Charles Oliveira and seems motivated to put in a quick night of work at The White House. That last outing against Paddy Pimblett also wasn’t Gaethje’s most impressive performance as far as striking defense, so fans might be treated to an early knockout in the night’s main event.

Derrick Lewis to Defeat Josh Hokit via KO/TKO/DQ (+425)

Derrick Lewis during a press conference for UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The odds on this are bolstered by the fact that Lewis is more than a three-to-one underdog to defeat Hokit, and I’ll admit that I’m skeptical of how interested in fighting “The Black Beast” is at this point in his career. That being said, he is the UFC’s all-time record holder in knockouts, and Hokit might find out that Lewis hits considerably harder than Curtis Blaydes if he elects to stand and trade strikes with him.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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