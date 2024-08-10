UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Channel, Full Card, Betting Odds
The UFC returns to Las Vegas and the UFC APEX for another "Fight Night" installment in between a plethora of shows for the promotion internationally. Although it's a bit of a smaller offering, the main event features a critical heavyweight rematch over four years after their first encounter, as Marcin Tybura (25-8 MMA, 12-7 UFC) and Serghei Spivac (16-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) meet in a five-round heavyweight affair.
Tybura and Spivac met pre-COVID in 2020, with Tybura getting the better of Spivac in a non-competitive showing. Since then, both men have forged their paths to remain in the mix of a crowded division that sees Tom Aspinall hold interim gold, along with the anticipated return of Jon Jones later this year, presumably in November at UFC 309, which is expected to take place at Madison Square Garden.
The Tybura-Spivac 2 winner likely stays in the mix for a shot at the heavyweight title. Tybura enters the fight winning three out of the last four, with his lone loss coming against Aspinall. Tybura submitted Tai Tuivasa by first-round rear-naked-choke, needing just over three minutes to finish the job in March.
Meanwhile, Spivac has not fought in nearly a year, losing to former interim heavyweight title challenger Ciryl Gane via second-round KO/TKO, his first loss in almost exactly two years. Like Tybura, Aspinall is another common opponent, having lost to him in Sept. 2021.
The card has taken a massive hit in terms of injury bugs and bout order rearrangements. Those included the co-main event elevation of a featherweight-turned-catchweight bout between Chepe Mariscal (18-6 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who came in four pounds over the 145-pound limit, and Damon Jackson (23-6-1, 1 NC MMA, 6-4-1, 1 NC UFC).
Chelsea Chandler and Danny Barlow also failed to hit their proper weight limits for their fights against Yana Santos at women's bantamweight and Nikolay Veretennikov at welterweight, respectively.
Saturday's 10-fight card is an all-ESPN linear offering, meaning that every fight is free to watch in the U.S.
Check out the current bout order and updated betting odds below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Both are subject to change.
The card gets underway with the prelims beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Marcin Tybura (+130) vs. Serghei Spivac 2 (-155)
• Co-Main Event: Damon Jackson (+170) vs. Chepe Mariscal (-205)
• Danny Barlow (-380) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (+300)
• Chris Gutierrez (-575) vs. Quang Le (+425)
• Yana Santos (-155) vs. Chelsea Chandler (+130)
• Toshiomi Kazama (+210) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (-258)
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)
• Karol Rosa (-218) vs. Pannie Kianzad (+180)
• Jhonata Diniz (+164) vs. Karl Williams (-198)
• Youssef Zala (-425) vs. Jarno Errens (+330)
• Stephanie Luciano (-162) vs. Talita Alencar (+136)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
