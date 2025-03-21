UFC Fight Night London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady full card picks & predictions
The UFC returns to London this Saturday, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.
This year's edition of UFC London features a headlining matchup between Sean Brady and former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards, who is set to compete for the first time since losing his belt last year.
The card also includes a co-main event between top light heavyweight contenders Jan Błachowicz and Carlos Ulberg, and the 13-fight card is stacked with plenty of European and UK talent on both the main card and prelims.
UFC Fight Night London Main Card Predictions
Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
I understand that his title loss to Belal Muhammad wasn’t exactly a stellar performance, but I’m still surprised to see Edwards lined as the underdog here.
Brady has looked impressive in both outings since suffering his own loss to Muhammad in 2022, but provided that Edwards’ confidence hasn’t been completely shattered I’ll side with the former champion to score a victory in London.
(Pick: Edwards)
Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg
It’s hard to believe that Błachowicz hasn’t competed since he nearly ruined Alex Pereira’s light heavyweight debut at UFC 291, and during the nearly two years he’s been gone Ulberg has established himself as a rising force in the division.
There are all kinds of questions around how Błachowicz will look as a 42-year-old fighter coming off a long layoff, but even if I don’t see him winning the belt again I think he may have enough left in the tank to stifle Ulberg.
(Pick: Błachowicz)
Kevin Holland vs. Gunnar Nelson
As with the co-main event, it’s hard to know what to expect from Nelson here given his own layoff and general inactivity over the last few years.
Nelson has a pretty clear path to victory against an opponent that’s struggled to handle strong grapplers, but I also need to see how he deals with Holland’s considerable reach advantage and perhaps his "big mouth" when the two meet in the cage.
(Pick: Holland)
Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara
We’re now three years removed from Molly McCann’s sensational spinng elbow knockout against Luana Carolina, and she’s now set to welcome Alexia Thainara to the promotion on short notice after Istela Nunes withdrew from UFC London.
Even though “Meatball” will have the support of the London crowd behind her, I think Thainara is capable of kicking off her UFC career with an upset victory against the fan favorite.
(Pick: Thainara)
Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan
Vucenic came up short in his promotional debut against Guram Kutateladze last year, and now he gets the chance to score his first UFC victory against another dangerous finisher in Duncan.
“The Problem” already has four UFC appearances under his belt, but Vucenic has plenty of experience against high-level fighters in Cage Warriors and will be fired up to put on a show for the fans in London.
(Pick: Vucenic)
Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charrière
It isn’t getting the same kind of attention as some of the other main card fights, but this featherweight tilt is arguably the best matchup scheduled for UFC London.
Wood’s move to the featherweight division has paid off well for the 31-year-old outside of his loss to Muhammad Naimov, but while I do expect that this will be a closely-contested fight I’ll pick Charrière to get his hand raised.
(Pick: Charrière)
UFC Fight Night London Prelim Predictions
Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla
A mainstay of the UFC’s recent trips to London, Herbert almost knocked out Ilia Topuria in 2022 and has the power necessary to hand Padilla his first UFC loss when the pair close out the event’s prelims.
(Pick: Herbert)
Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos
I do think dos Santos is capable of scoring an upset here in another of UFC London’s underrated fights, but it’s hard to pick against Kavanagh when he’s been rolling through formerly-undefeated opposition as of late.
(Pick: Kavanagh)
Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin
A teammate of Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall, Parkin faces a stiff test here in Tybura but will continue his march towards title contention if he can get past the Polish veteran.
(Pick: Parkin)
Andrey Pulyaev vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
Pulyaev did enough to earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series but hasn’t faced an especially high level of competition, and Duncan will be eager to get back on track in his home country after coming up short against Gregory Rodrigues.
(Pick: Duncan)
Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar
Both of these women picked up their first UFC victories via split decision in their most recent outings, and I think Bannon will be the one to build a bit of momentum at UFC London with back-to-back wins.
(Pick: Bannon)
Caolán Loughran vs. Nathan Fletcher
This matchup between Cage Warriors veterans could be one of the more entertaining scraps on the UFC London prelims, and I’ll give a slight edge to Loughran as “The Don” looks to avoid falling to 1-3 since joining the promotion.
(Pick: Loughran)
Guram Kutateladze vs. Kauê Fernandes
This is a fantastic lightweight matchup to kick things off, but unfortunately for Fernandes this feels like a good spot for Kutateladze to score back-to-back wins for the first time under the UFC banner.
(Pick: Kutateladze)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night London all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
