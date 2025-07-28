Mike Tomlin Gets Custom Nike Sneakers for 2025 NFL Season
Last week, every NFL team reported for training camp. It felt like the first day of school for both players and coaches. That means everyone needs to arrive in a fresh pair of shoes to kick off the new year.
There is no doubt what shoes Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will wear throughout the upcoming campaign. Perhaps no athlete or coach is as synonymous with the Nike Air Force 1 as Tomlin.
In fact, Tomlin's affinity for the old-school sneakers has become a meme over the years, with the coach leaning into it. Thanks to pictures circulated by Sole Retriever, it looks like a footwear artist has cooked up two custom colorways of the Nike Air Force 1 for Tomlin.
Both custom colorways of Tomlin's Nike Air Force 1 sneakers feature Steelers colorways. One features a predominantly white color scheme for road games, while the black version is seemingly designated for home games.
Both versions are accented in yellow and come with additional laces. A closer look reveals "Steelers" printed on the tongues and "EST. 1933" below the lace locks. Lastly, Tomlin's signature appears on the insoles.
Of course, this is not an official collaboration between Nike, Tomlin, or the Steelers. However, online shoppers can customize their own colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 on the Nike website starting at $140 in adult sizes.
The Nike Air Force 1 was originally designed for the basketball court in the 1980s, but has since transcended the game to become a staple among sneakerheads all over the world.
The silhouette pairs a smooth leather with bold details for a timeless style. The Nike Air cushioning underfoot keeps you comfortable all day, while the rubber outsole with heritage hoops pivot circles delivers traction and durability.
The NFL preseason kicks off this Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game. So fans can expect many more exciting footwear storylines over the next several months. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NFL and beyond.
More NFL Sneakers News
Jalen Hurts wears Jordan Trunner shoes to training camp.
Caleb Williams might be signing with New Balance.
Josh Allen ditches Nike for New Balance at Bills Minicamp.
Nike just dropped new slides for 24 NFL teams.
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Chase Young go back-to-school shopping.