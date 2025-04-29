New Balance Announces First-Ever High School Basketball Camp
New Balance continues to make great strides in the basketball world with incredible performance footwear and splashy signings of the world's best players.
This August, New Balance will welcome the top-rated male and female high school players from the classes of 2026-28 to The TRACK at New Balance, located on the brand's Boston campus.
The New Balance Beantown Elite Experience offers 360° programming for both athletes and a plus one. The event will span four days and focus on on-court skill development, financial literacy, personal branding, navigating NIL opportunities, and professional exposure.
New Balance's NBA and WNBA players will also play an integral role in the camp. Stars will lead on-court skill sessions and provide mentorship for high school athletes in attendance – ensuring they leave inspired and with a roadmap to success.
The New Balance Beantown Elite Experience provides athletes the chance to invite a plus one—such as a parent, coach, or mentor dedicated to their development both on and off the court. This guest will receive their own four-day schedule of specialized programming.
This unique learning and development opportunity will equip parents, coaches, and mentors with the resources needed to support their athletes in pursuing a future in sports.
New Balance aims to ensure that this experience offers something special that sets it apart from any other camp for elite high school basketball athletes.
The New Balance Beantown Elite Experience offers something that stands out from the crowd and speaks to the athlete and their support network, since community is key in the business of basketball.
For those of us who don't make the cut for the elite experience, we can shop New Balance basketball gear on the brand's website and at select retailers.
