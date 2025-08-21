Kizik's Stylish New Hands-Free Sneaker is Perfect for All-Day Wear
The hands-free shoe brand that has changed the game for sneakerheads of all ages has launched a new model for men that is their most versatile silhouette to date. Kizik continues to make shoes that are easy to put on for the ultimate hands-free experience.
Earlier this month, the Austin launched for men in three casual colorways. The model was was built for every part of the day, for any moment and any outfit. According to the brand, this latest sneaker delivers on comfort, movement, and style without compromise.
What makes the Austin such a unique option for men on the go is Kizik’s patented Cage technology that makes slipping in and out of the shoe effortless for hands-free access.
The comfort angle is highlighted by the lightweight sport-comfort build with breathable mesh upper, an Arch Form insole, and the high-rebound EVA midsole. The full rubber outsole with heel-to-toe grip and reinforced toe bumper adds an extra layer of durability.
With the Austin, Kizik looks to provide an active-inspired sneaker that works with any outfit and seamlessly transitions between work, travel, and play.
The Austin is available now for $139.95 in adult sizes in three styles. Online shoppers can choose from the "Mole/Whitecap Grey," "Black/Whitecap Grey," and "Reflecting Pond" colorways at Kizik.com.
The leader in hands-free footwear recently released the Monaco sneaker that combines a classic look with modern streetwear style.
Launched in 2017, the Utah-based Kizik brand was the world's first hands-free shoe company with the mission to empower all people to live a frictionless life, fueled by the freedom of motion that hands-free sneakers bring. Nike previously invested in Kizik and licensed the hands-free technology to support their FlyEase development.
