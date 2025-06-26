New Balance Signs SV2 as the Brand's First Gaming Ambassador
The sports and gaming words collide with New Balance's latest ambassador signing as EA Sports FC star SV2 becomes the brand's first gamer, joining a diverse roster of global icons in basketball, baseball, tennis, and running.
Fresh off of New Balance athlete Cooper Flagg becoming the first selection in the NBA Draft to the Dallas Mavericks, the New England-based brand has made more waves with SV2 - also known as Eman - diving deeper into the gaming arena.
A soccer player and trick artist himself - who combines real-life challenges with gaming - has more than 5.4 million YouTube subscribers and nearly a million followers across TikTok and Instagram.
According to the brand, SV2 will help New Balance bridge the physical and virtual soccer worlds and connect with the next generation of athletes and gamers through activations, content, and storytelling.
"Joining New Balance as their first gaming ambassador is a massive honor," Eman said. "I'm excited to show that the future of sport isn’t just physical. It’s digital, too."
New Balance has dipped their toe into the gaming world over the past year with activations across NBA 2K and EA Sports FC while also relaunching the brand’s gaming community on Rival X.
"Gaming has become a powerful platform for creativity, competition, and community, and I'm proud to represent a brand that recognizes that," Eman continued.
New Balance is on a tear as of late with Flagg's selection as the youngest No. 1 pick since LeBron James, Coco Gauff winning her second Grand Slam title at the French Open, LA Sparks' star Cameron Brink headlining a new campaign for Foot Locker and the launch of the brand's highly-anticipated ABZORB 2000.
Stay locked to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the physical and virtual worlds of sports and beyond.
