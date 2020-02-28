NBA DFS (Friday, February 28)

Here is the TGIF edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have a big ten game Friday night slate for us to sweat tonight in the NBA. The top injury that we will be monitoring today is in Dallas, where Luka Doncic is dealing with a thumb injury. It's nice not to have to worry about injuries on a night with ten games. Fantasy points should be easy to come by, at least three games tonight will have implied totals off over 230.

SG/SF Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $9,700, FanDuel: $9,300, Yahoo: $47

If the Wizards are playing, Beal goes into my lineup. Beal looks focused on the court lately, and I bet he feels very disrespected by the All-Star snub. I don't think he can catch James Harden for the scoring title, but he will try. Utah is known for its defense, but it hasn't been good lately. Beal will push them for big points tonight.

C Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

DraftKings: $9,200, FanDuel: $9,000, Yahoo: $40

The double-double machine that is Nikola Vucevic has one of the best matchups on the board. He and the Magic face the Timberwolves. Vucevic has an excellent shot to go for 50-plus fantasy points tonight.

PG/SG Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $7,800, FanDuel: $7,500, Yahoo: $37

I think today is a good day to roster Booker at a reduced price across the industry. Booker is coming off a poor outing vs. the Clippers, where he shot 1-8 from three-point land. That's easy to turn around. If Booker gets hot from three, he will easily outperform his salary.

PG/SG Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings: $6,400, FanDuel: $5,800, Yahoo: $21

For the first time, I will roster Collin Sexton in DFS. You may not know this, but the Cavs have played better since the break, and Sexton is the reason why. In the Cavs' previous game vs. the Pelicans, Sexton posted 40 fantasy points.

PF Nemanja Bjelica, Sacramento Kings

DraftKings: $5,300, FanDuel: $4,800, Yahoo: $19

Bjelica is a player that can quietly stuff a stat sheet. The Kings' power forward flirts with a double-double just about every night. Bjelica takes about five or six threes per game. He can be counted on for 35 fantasy points on a good night. I would not be surprised if the Kings vs. Grizzlies game went into overtime, which means free bonus fantasy points.

