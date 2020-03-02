Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Monday, March 2)

Here is the "Wilt Scored 100" 58th anniversary edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

SG/SF DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings: $7,300, FanDuel: $7,500, Yahoo: $38

DeRozan has been locked in lately while LaMarcus Aldridge is out. DeRozan is playing a ton of minutes and stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis.

C Jonas Valanciunas, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $6,800, FanDuel: $7,200, Yahoo: $26

JV is an underrated member of this young Grizzlies roster. He is coming off back-to-back 20 rebound games. Look for him to shine again tonight vs. the Hawks, who rank dead last vs. opposing big men.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

PG/SG Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings: $6,000, FanDuel: $5,500, Yahoo: $20

Sexton has been playing very well since the All-Star break. Collin is seeing big minutes and racking up fantasy points. He has scored over 30 fantasy points in five of the last seven games. Utah has been vulnerable on defense as of late so Sexton could be in for a big night.

PF Carmelo Antony, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $5,600, FanDuel: $5,600, Yahoo: $21

Melo has been playing a ton of minutes due to the Damian Lillard injury (groin). However, he has not been hitting three-point shots, so his price is falling. That's why I think Melo is a value play tonight.

PG/SG Jeff Teague, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $3,300, FanDuel: $3,700, Yahoo: $10

Teague is one of the most consistent bench players in the NBA. He has been very nice recently. Teague doesn't play much, but he can give you 25 fantasy points in under 25 minutes. The Hawks have the highest implied point total on this evening's slate, so I really like his chances.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!