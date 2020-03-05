NBA DFS (Thursday, March 5)

Let's dive into this latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We only have four games on the NBA DFS slate this evening, but we do have three intriguing games out of those four. Steph Curry makes his return to the Golden State Warriors lineup vs. the Raptors. Tonight's marquee matchup is in Houston, where the Rockets host the streaking Los Angeles Clippers. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons remain out for the 76ers, and they are in Sacramento to take on the Kings. The only other injury worth keeping an eye on is Devonte' Graham, who is questionable for the Hornets.

PG/SG James Harden, Houston Rockets

DraftKings: $10,700, FanDuel: $11,200, Yahoo: $54

The NBA's leading scorer is my top DFS option on the short slate. There is no reason to explain the choice of Harden since the 34 ppg average should speak for itself. The Rockets will look to lean on The Beard to end the Clipper's five-game winning streak.

SF/PF Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings: $7,900, FanDuel: $7,100, Yahoo: $32

With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons both on the mend, Harris has stepped into the lead-scoring role for the 76ers. Harris should be good for about 35 fantasy points tonight as the Sixers' main scoring option. If he can get to the free-throw line a bit more, he could have a 40 plus point fantasy night.

PG/SG Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $5,900, FanDuel: $5,300, Yahoo: $21

Bucket Master Lou Williams has performed very well in three games vs. Houston. He is averaging 17 points, five assists, and three boards vs. the Rockets this season. Houston is one of the worth teams in the league guarding opposing scoring guards.

C Marquese Chriss, Golden State Warriors

DraftKings: $6,000, FanDuel: $6,100, Yahoo: $22

Chriss has been playing good minutes and putting up quality fantasy numbers as of late. In his past three games, he has scored at least 29 or more fantasy points. Chriss has a tough matchup here, but he will get plenty of minutes.

PF Jabari Parker, Sacramento Kings

DraftKings: $3,000, FanDuel: $3,700, Yahoo: $13

Parker only puts in about 15 minutes a night, but in those 15, he usually contributes just enough to exceed his fantasy value. Parker's minimum salary and favorable matchup make him one of the best value plays on tonight's slate.

