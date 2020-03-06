NBA DFS (Friday, March 6)

Let's dive into this latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We get to enjoy this Friday night with a bold ten-game main NBA DFS slate. Injuries don't look like they will play too much of a factor in tonight's games. The Celtics are still dealing with some injuries, and they have a big game tonight vs. the Jazz. The Indiana Pacers are pretty beat up and travel to Chicago tonight to face the Bulls. Atlanta & Washington compete in the game with the highest point total on the night (246). Outside of that game, there will be four other contests with point totals over 239, so fantasy fireworks should be plenty of this Friday night.

PG Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $9,900, FanDuel: $9,900, Yahoo: $47

Trae Young is in a great spot tonight. Young is averaging 32 points and ten assists vs. the Wizards this season. This game has the highest implied point total on the slate, which will allow Young to tally 60 fantasy points tonight.

PG/SG Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $8,400, FanDuel: $8,300, Yahoo: $35

Booker is coming off a 22 point 10 assist game where he put up 45 fantasy points, with Oubre Jr and DeAndre Ayton both out tonight. Booker will have all the chances he can handle vs. a team he always plays well against.

C Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

DraftKings: $8,200, FanDuel: $8,100, Yahoo: $35

Stat stuffing Bam Adebayo should be licking his chops for tonight's matchup vs. the Pelicans, bam has had a double-double in five out his last six games. Bam put up a 51-point fantasy night vs. the Pelicans earlier this season.

SG/SF DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings: $7,200, FanDuel: $7,800, Yahoo: $36

DeRozan is not putting up great numbers, but he is consistent with his points and assists. You'd expect more points with Aldridge in and out of the lineup. DeRozan has 35 assists in his last four games.

C Thomas Bryant, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $4,000, FanDuel: $4,200, Yahoo: $15

Bryant is once again a nice low salaried option playing in a game that should feature a ton of points. The Hawks are dead last in the league vs. opposing centers. Bryant should go for close to 30 fantasy points tonight.

