NBA DFS (Tuesday, March 10)

Let's dive into this latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have a full nine-game slate for your NBA DFS fix. There are not too many injuries but a few big names who could miss their games this evening: Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, and LeBron James are questionable. Jaylen Brown could be out for the Celtics, and DeAndre Ayton could miss tonight for Phoenix.

SG Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $10,200, FanDuel: $9,900, Yahoo: $49

Beal continues to put up monster numbers on a nightly basis. He is the NBA's second-leading scorer at over 30 points game. In a pair of games this season vs. the Knicks, Beal is averaging 30 pts, three rebounds, and three assists. This is a great baseline and he could go off vs. them tonight.

PG Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

DraftKings: $10,100, FanDuel: $10,500, Yahoo: $48

Westbrook has been playing very well over the past month or so when he gets hot he can carry a team, tonight Westbrook has a great matchup vs. a team that plays at an extreme pace, those added possessions will be great for Westbrook who should flirt with a triple-double tonight.

C Jonas Valanciunas, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $8,200, FanDuel: $7,300, Yahoo: $33

JV is in the midst of a great stretch of basketball for the young Grizzlies right now, Jonas has eight double-doubles in his last ten games, these are not just ten rebound double-doubles, most nights he is grabbing 15 boards.

SF/PF Eric Paschall, Golden State Warriors

DraftKings: $5,700, FanDuel: $5,000, Yahoo: $19

Paschall is having one helluva a rookie season. He has been one of the excellent fantasy basketball stories in 2019-20. Paschall is playing big minutes and putting up good numbers. He has scored 30 or more fantasy points in six straight games.

SF/PF Danuel House Jr, Houston Rockets

DraftKings: $4,300, FanDuel: $4,200, Yahoo: $11

House Jr is an excellent low-priced option for this evening's slate. The Rockets have the highest implied team total on the board so there should be enough points to go around, House will get his minutes and jack up plenty of three-point shots.

