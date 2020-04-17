Dr. Roto 2QB & Superflex PPR First-Round Mock Draft

Superflex & 2QB leagues are all the rage in fantasy football. Dr. Roto shares his top 12 picks in such a league heading into the 2020 season.

Over the coming months, we at Sports Illustrated Fantasy will be offering fantasy mock drafts using various scoring systems. This is meant to give our readers a better idea of how we value certain players depending on the league’s scoring system.

In this article, I will mock draft the first round of a two-quarterback (2QB) PPR league. Two-quarterback and superflex leagues are becoming increasingly popular as fantasy fans look to find new ways to enhance their current scoring systems.

1. RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

I am all-in on McCaffrey. He can get 2,000 total yards from scrimmage, score double-digit TDs, and catch 100 passes from check-down king Teddy Bridgewater.

2. RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Just like with McCaffrey, Barkley can catch, run, and score multiple TDs. Barkley would have the edge for me over McCaffrey in half-point PPR leagues.

3. QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

You might disagree with me, but remember this is a 2QB league that we are drafting and getting Jackson puts me WAY ahead of my competition. His rushing yards alone are worthy of being a late second-round pick. Add in his passing statistics, and he is a high first-round pick in this format. Plus, the guy is just plain cool.

4. Dalvin Cook, RB Minnesota Vikings

Cook's injury history has me a bit queasy about taking him here. Still, his desire for a massive contract extension should keep him motivated and on the field for as many games as possible in 2020. If that’s the case, he’s a lock for 1500+ yards from scrimmage and double-digit TDs.

5. RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

I was slightly torn here between Elliott and Michael Thomas, but in the end, I wanted to make sure I had a stud RB as the focal point of my team. Dallas's offense often sputtered under Jason Garrett, and I think things will improve dramatically under Mike McCarthy. If that is the case, look for Elliott to thrive.

6. WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Thomas had a year for the ages in 2019 with 149 receptions (an NFL record) and 1,725 receiving yards. It would be hard to project him to improve upon those numbers, especially if Alvin Kamara is healthy and the free-agent signing of Emmanuel Sanders. That said, Thomas should be a lock for 120+ catches and 1200+ receiving yards.

7. RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

I am totally willing to believe that Kamara was playing on an injured leg for most, if not all, of last season. If he's healthy, he's arguably a top-three pick in any fantasy draft. I can easily see him returning to fantasy prominence in 2020 as he is looking for a new contract extension from New Orleans.

8. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Last year seemed like a down year for Mahomes, but that was only because he was SO exceptional in 2018. If we average his last two seasons, fantasy owners can expect 4,500 passing yards and 38 passing TDs. Those numbers are most certainly worthy of being a first-round pick in a two-quarterback league.

9. RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Henry signed a one-year franchise tender with the team so you know he will be given the ball a ton. McCaffrey’s huge new contract might also be an incentive for Henry to have even more receptions in the Titans’ passing game.

10. RB Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

I am a huge Jones fan, but is there any possible way that he can score 19 TDs again? I doubt it. Additionally, I think Aaron Rodgers and the Packers passing game will flourish, making Jones a solid pick here, but one that does contain some risk.

11. Russell Wilson, QB Seattle Seahawks

I was debating taking Joe Mixon here, but in a two-quarterback league, I didn’t want to lose Wilson thinking that there was too big a drop off to the next quarterback on my draft board. Wilson's 33 passing TDs were the second-most in the league, and I am hoping that the Seahawks will expand their offense with the addition of TE Greg Olsen and another year of maturation from WR DK Metcalf.

12. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Sometimes, a fantasy owner needs to play the percentages. Since I have two picks here (including the first pick in round two), I know that I want one of them to be Ekeler. I cannot shy away from Ekeler's dominance in the passing game, especially with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. My other choice here was Mixon, but I am slightly worried about a potential holdout from him. There is no need to take a huge risk this early in the draft, making Ekeler the selection.

