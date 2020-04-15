Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Alvin Kamara Report: Saints on the clock after McCaffery's Record Contract

BtBoylan

Headed into his contract year, Saints RB Alvin Kamara's asking price just went up after Carolina's Christian McCaffery signed a record-breaking deal on Monday.

The Carolina Panthers’ superstar RB Christian McCaffrey becomes the highest-paid RB in the history of the NFL signing a 4-year, $64 million deal.  The news of Mcaffery’s record-breaking deal with the Carolina Panthers broke while Saints RB Alvin Kamara was live streaming the video game Call of Duty via Twitch Monday afternoon.

Following the series of questions Kamara quickly answered saying “Hey man, look, I don’t even, I just play football. I’m just a football guy.  I don’t worry with all these contracts and all these things, all this money.”  The former 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year is entering the final year of his contract and is believed to receive similar compensation as McCaffery.

RB Alvin Kamara, University of Tennessee product, was selected in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Kamara’s stellar play and lighting quickness made him an instant fan favorite and caught the eyes of NFL fans worldwide his rookie season.  His performance in 2017 earned him a trip to the Pro-Bowl and the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Through his first three seasons in the league Kamara has earned trips to the Pro-Bowl three times, including a second team All-Pro nod in 2017.  In 2018, with Mark Ingram II suspended for the first four weeks of the season Kamara got his first taste of being the Saints main running back.  He finished 2018 with a career high in rushing yards and attempts while accounting for 18 total touchdowns.

USATSI_10584018
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As Kamara’s twitch stream via Bleacher Report came to a close Kamara shared his feelings about re-signing with the Saints. The fourth year running back’s response reminded Saints fans that his heart is with the city of New Orleans and the franchise.

“New Orleans was a place I hadn’t been to. I’d never been to New Orleans until I got drafted to New Orleans. Just to be able to get to New Orleans, and have that city embrace me, just take me in, basically adopt me, man it’s amazing. There’s so much love there. It’s a dope city even outside of the football. It’s beautiful people, it’s lit, it’s a vibe.”

“If we’re talking about the football, I’ve never been around a group of guys like in New Orleans who just want to win, who just want to be there for each other, and be around each other.”

After the massive contract given to Christian McCaffrey, it appears Kamara will be the next running back to reap the rewards of an extension. While it is unknown if New Orleans’ adopted son will give the team a home town discount, the Saints are headed into a tough offseason in 2021 with many key contributors coming off of their rookie deals. Will Kamara be a casualty because of lack of cap space? Only time will tell.

Interact with our Writers! Comment Below!

Follow Saints News Network's Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all your Saints coverage through Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hidden Easter Eggs on the New Orleans Saints Roster

Who are the hidden talents that will be bigger performers for the Saints in 2020?

Bob Rose

by

Footballfan55

Saints Draft Prospect: CB Trevon Diggs

CB Trevon Diggs is the brother of an NFL star. But, he could quickly carve out his own starring role in the league.

Bob Rose

by

Footballfan55

Who was the worst Saints draft pick under Sean Payton?

The Saints News Network crew gives their picks for the worst Saints draft pick under Sean Payton.

John Hendrix

Saints Draft Prospect: LB Logan Wilson

This highly productive four-year starter could be a draft steal at linebacker for the Saints.

Bob Rose

Saints Draft Prospect: WR Tyler Johnson

This record-setting Big 10 wideout could add production and physicality to the New Orleans receiving corps.

Bob Rose

by

KTMOZE

New Orleans Saints 7-Round Mock Draft 1.0

We're just days away from the NFL Draft, and we play GM for the NSaints to make their five picks.

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

New Orleans Saints Easter Sunday's Best Links & Topics

Saints News Network's Easter Sunday edition of the best New Orleans Saints articles for the week.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Linked to Utah St. QB Prospect Jordan Love

ESPN reports the New Orleans Saints are one of many teams who are doing serious research on Utah State's Jordan Love ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

BtBoylan

NFL Draft: Round One targets for the Saints

The Saints pick at 24th overall in the NFL Draft, and we look at some of the potential targets who could be there when they pick.

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

Should the NFL adopt these rules? Comment Below

SaintsNews