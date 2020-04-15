Alvin Kamara Report: Saints on the clock after McCaffery's Record Contract

Headed into his contract year, Saints RB Alvin Kamara's asking price just went up after Carolina's Christian McCaffery signed a record-breaking deal on Monday.

The Carolina Panthers’ superstar RB Christian McCaffrey becomes the highest-paid RB in the history of the NFL signing a 4-year, $64 million deal. The news of Mcaffery’s record-breaking deal with the Carolina Panthers broke while Saints RB Alvin Kamara was live streaming the video game Call of Duty via Twitch Monday afternoon.

Kamara read the news off of his cell phone to the Twitch gamers he was live streaming with and heard responses of “Big bag”, “Here I come”, and “Alvin what that mean for you?”.

Following the series of questions Kamara quickly answered saying “Hey man, look, I don’t even, I just play football. I’m just a football guy. I don’t worry with all these contracts and all these things, all this money.” The former 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year is entering the final year of his contract and is believed to receive similar compensation as McCaffery.

RB Alvin Kamara, University of Tennessee product, was selected in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Kamara’s stellar play and lighting quickness made him an instant fan favorite and caught the eyes of NFL fans worldwide his rookie season. His performance in 2017 earned him a trip to the Pro-Bowl and the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Through his first three seasons in the league Kamara has earned trips to the Pro-Bowl three times, including a second team All-Pro nod in 2017. In 2018, with Mark Ingram II suspended for the first four weeks of the season Kamara got his first taste of being the Saints main running back. He finished 2018 with a career high in rushing yards and attempts while accounting for 18 total touchdowns.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As Kamara’s twitch stream via Bleacher Report came to a close Kamara shared his feelings about re-signing with the Saints. The fourth year running back’s response reminded Saints fans that his heart is with the city of New Orleans and the franchise.

“New Orleans was a place I hadn’t been to. I’d never been to New Orleans until I got drafted to New Orleans. Just to be able to get to New Orleans, and have that city embrace me, just take me in, basically adopt me, man it’s amazing. There’s so much love there. It’s a dope city even outside of the football. It’s beautiful people, it’s lit, it’s a vibe.” “If we’re talking about the football, I’ve never been around a group of guys like in New Orleans who just want to win, who just want to be there for each other, and be around each other.”

After the massive contract given to Christian McCaffrey, it appears Kamara will be the next running back to reap the rewards of an extension. While it is unknown if New Orleans’ adopted son will give the team a home town discount, the Saints are headed into a tough offseason in 2021 with many key contributors coming off of their rookie deals. Will Kamara be a casualty because of lack of cap space? Only time will tell.

