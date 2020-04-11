What Fantasy Owners Want: Tee Higgins to Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most dynamic offenses led by the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, but there is still plenty of room for improvement. The one key piece that could put them over the top is a big talented wideout on the outside. Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins would fill this void and be a match made in heaven with Baltimore. It would be the perfect fit for all parties involved and a nightmare for opposing defenses.



Last season Jackson had to rely heavily on his tight ends in the red zone because the team lacked a productive wide receiver with any side. Miles Boykins is the only receiver that even comes close to matching Higgins's physical presence, and the third-round rookie managed just 13 receptions and under 200 yards on the season.

With the ultra-fast Hollywood Brown opposite him, Higgins would be the perfect complement, and the Ravens have a legitimate chance to make this dream a reality. Higgins could fall to the late first round, and they can use this luxury pick to put an elite offense over the top after addressing their pass rush in a big way this offseason adding Calais Campbell.

Clemson has been pumping out talent at that wideout position for years, and Higgins is no exception. He has a big, long frame and excels at going up to high point the ball and ripping it down for big plays. Twenty percent of his receptions at the college level were touchdowns. However, while his route tree was a bit limited, he is not a one-trick pony as he played all three wideout positions for the former National Champions.

As a reliable big target with soft hands and impressive instincts, Higgins could make Jackson's life much more comfortable and scheming against them much more difficult. Another mismatch to pair with Jackson's legs, tight end Mark Andrews and the speedy Brown will give defensive coordinators fits. In addition to big plays, Higgins is a guy that will cause panic from corners and draw his fair share of pass interference calls as he did on the collegiate level. He really has a knack for making contested catches downfield.



In this Packers Mavens article evaluating Higgins, SI’s Bill Huber heaped similar praise upon the talented wideout:

“As if being 6-foot-3 5/8 wasn't enough of an advantage, his 34 1/8-inch arms were the second-longest among the receivers at the Combine. "Obviously, I'm a tall receiver, and I'm going to win a 50-50 ball 80-20." He ran his 40 in the mid-4.5s at Clemson's pro day – back when there were pro days – but it's not as if it mattered. On passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield, he caught 15-of-23 passes and scored six touchdowns. "A lot of people thought I was a slow, tall guy, but the film speaks for itself," Higgins said. "I'm not slow; I'm a tall guy that's got great speed. I model my game after guys like Julio Jones, A.J. Green. With Julio, he's physical and got good long speed; with A.J., he goes up and attacks the ball at the highest point." He also forced 12 missed tackles – five more than Baylor's Denzel Mims, who might be battling Higgins to be the fifth receiver off the board.”

Fantasy owners should anticipate him making an immediate impact, especially when it comes to touchdowns. The easy comparison here is another 6-foot-4 Clemson wideout in Martavis Bryant. While they aren't the same player, assuming Higgins stays healthy, double-digit touchdowns are very much in the realm of possibilities no matter where he lands, but even more so if he could find himself in this ideal situation.

Currently, I have Higgins ranked as the WR4 in this receiver rich draft, and I expect he will be drafted as such by fantasy owners in rookie drafts, although LSU's Justin Jefferson could stake a claim for that spot depending on where each player lands in the draft. Fantasy owners are going to fall in love with this kid once they see him on the field in preseason, assuming that there is a preseason in 2020. If not, once they get to see him lined up against and abusing undersized corners, his value is going to skyrocket. If you get a chance to steal him in your drafts before many owners get to see him play, take advantage of that and add him to your roster without hesitation.



