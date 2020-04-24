2020 NFL Draft Night 2: Best Available Fantasy Football Players

Keep an eye on where these handful of players land on Night 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft. They could have a lot of fantasy football value.

Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft is complete and several teams have new fantasy football prospects. Who will be in the second wave of fantasy relevant players selected on Night 2? Several teams stocked up on players who will be fantasy football-relevant–some as early as this coming season. That includes Joe Burrow (Bengals), Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), Jerry Jeudy (Broncos) and CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys).

Fantasy football managers spend a lot of time searching for “sleepers” leading up to their high-stakes fantasy drafts. NFL teams will be doing the same as they sort through the top NCAA prospects over another six rounds. Let’s take a look at fantasy-relevant players who will hear their name called during Night 2 of the draft.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

LSU Tigers RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the only running back selected during the first round, as he was taken at No. 32 by the Kansas City Chiefs. That leaves several running backs still in play, including Jonathan Taylor from Wisconsin. Taylor posted 6,174 rushing yards, 407 receiving yards and 55 total touchdowns over three years with the Badgers. Projected as a three-down workhorse back, Taylor improved his pass-catching skills during his junior season.

D’Andre Swift, RB Georgia

Georgia RB D’Andre Swift recorded 2,885 rushing yards, 666 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns during three seasons with the Bulldogs. The bulk of those stats were posted when Swift took over as the lead back during his final two years. Playing in the competitive SEC, Swift has big game experience but he wasn’t overworked with just 440 rushing attempts over 43 games. Swift also projects as a three-down back and fantasy football owners will like his versatility.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

J. K. Dobbins rounds out the top three remaining running back prospects. Dobbins racked up 4,459 rushing yards, 645 receiving yards and 43 total touchdowns at Ohio State. A monster junior year earned Dobbins First-Team All-American honors, as he piled up 2,003 rushing yards (6.7 yards per carry) and 21 touchdowns during his final season with the Buckeyes. Tampa Bay at No. 45 is a possible landing spot for Dobbins, as he would form a powerful duo with Ronald Jones II.

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Six wide receivers were selected during the first round and there are still plenty of top prospects left on the board. Tee Higgins hauled in 135 receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns over three seasons with Clemson. He enters the NFL with lots of big game experience. That includes the 2019 National Championship when he caught the game-winning touchdowns for the Tigers. Higgins is a big target (6-foot-4, 213 pounds) and fantasy owners will be enticed by his red zone potential.

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Baylor standout Denzel Mims posted 2,925 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns during four seasons with the Bears. In addition to being a strong route runner, Mims (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) is a physical receiver who climbs the ladder over defenders. He is also recognized for his run blocking ability. Mims performed well at the Senior Bowl and then ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. That was the third-fastest time posted by a wide receiver.

Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

Following a breakout season in 2018, injuries and mediocre quarterback play led to a drop in production for Shenault during his final year with Colorado. Overall, he recorded 149 catches, 1,943 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during three seasons with the Buffaloes. A versatile playmaker, Shenault also added 280 rushing yards and seven more scores. Due to his speed and power, plus a skill set to line up anywhere, Shenault will draw lots of targets at the NFL level.

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Due to an underwhelming draft class, tight ends were not targeted during the first round. A few teams will be shopping on Night 2, though, as New England, Chicago and Green Bay all need help at tight end. Cole Kmet caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns during his senior season at Notre Dame. He followed that up with an impressive combine performance. Kmet will have fantasy value, as he will be drafted for his pass-catching skills not his blocking.

