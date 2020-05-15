Drew Lock to Courtland Sutton: The Next Great QB-to-WR Connection

Coming into every season, fantasy analysts predict breakout players that will take their games to the next level. Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is a player that I will be keeping my eyes on this upcoming season. Last year Sutton caught 72 balls, for 1,120 yards and six touchdowns. That's impressive, considering the Broncos had one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Denver quarterback Drew Lock showed flashes toward the end of his rookie season. He started the final five games of the season, and in those games, he threw seven touchdown passes and completed 64% of his passes. Broncos reporter Erick Trickel stated this about Lock's relationship with GM John Elway:

"The Broncos clearly believe in Lock, doing everything they could to help him grow and develop as the starting quarterback with their offseason additions."

The Broncos did help Lock and Sutton out a lot this offseason. The additions of rookie wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler should help the offense get out from the bottom of the league offensively. In fact, Sutton recently told the media, "We have every weapon we could possibly need to be successful offensively at every position."

If those weapons and new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur can live up to expectations, Sutton should be in for a career year and on his way to breakout status. Lock will have a ton of talent around him. Don't forget about the free-agent signing of running back Melvin Gordon, who will join Phillip Lindsay in the backfield. Lock-to-Sutton should be an exciting fantasy duo this year.