After a dominant 2018 season, Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen's 2019 was plagued with injuries. Don't expect a full return to his old dominance though. He will be good, but not great.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is coming into what will be a very different season for him. His long-time running mate Stefon Diggs is no longer in Minnesota after joining the Buffalo Bills.

Now opposite to Thielen will be top draft pick out of LSU, WR Justin Jefferson. Thielen will come into the season as the Vikings clear No. 1 wide receiver. He has put up WR1 (top 12) fantasy numbers in the past, for example, in the 2017 season, Thielen caught 91 passes for 1,276 yards and four touchdowns. Then in 2018, Thielen caught 113 passes for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns.

Unfortunately, last season Thielen spent most of the year dealing with a hamstring injury that limited his production. Without Diggs and given the Vikings focus on running back Dalvin Cook, Thielen will be unable to regain his old form as defenses will be able to better key on him in the passing game.

Vikings reporter Will Ragatz brings up this point:

The 2020 season will be a prime opportunity for Thielen to remind everyone that he's a top-ten receiver in the NFL. Before a hamstring injury cost him half of last year, Thielen became the first Viking not named Randy Moss or Cris Carter to post consecutive seasons with at least 1,250 receiving yards.

Many fantasy pundits think a lot of Thielen's success came because he had Diggs on the field with him. Thielen has an ADP in early drafts as the 16th receiver (and sometimes higher) off the board. I think Thielen will come into the season with a lot to prove. I don't believe he is fantasy WR1 any longer, but I do believe he is perfectly capable of being a valuable WR2 on your fantasy team. That places him around WR16 to WR20 in fantasy leagues so, draft accordingly.

MORE FROM SI FANTASY