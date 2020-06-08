Anthony Rendon Fantasy Profile: Perfect Opportunity to Lead League in RBI Again

Now in Los Angeles, batting behind Mike Trout will provide Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon another opportunity to lead MLB in runs batted in. Fantasy baseball fans: Take notice!

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon provided a career-best season for fantasy owners in 2019, leading to career-highs in runs (117), home runs (34), and RBI (126).

Oh, and let’s not forget a World Series title as a member of the Washington Nationals.

He finished with the most doubles (44) in the National League for the second consecutive season, and his RBI total (126) was the best in the game.

Rendon was deadly with runners on base (RBI rate – 22) with added growth in his AVH (1.874) and his CTBA (.379). His strikeout rate (13.3) was a career-low and that rate has remained steady over the last three seasons. He also continued to take a high number of walks (12.4 percent).

Rendon played great in April (.356 with six HRs and 18 RBI over 73 at-bats) with an incredible run from May 14th to September 8th (.344 with 85 runs, 26 HRs, and 95 RBI over 392 at-bats). He had near identical success against righties (.320 with 24 HRs and 100 RBI over 409 at-bats) as well as lefties (.316 with 10 HRs and 26 RBI over 136 at-bats).

Rendon provided a solid hard-hit rate (46.6), ranking 39th with 218 balls reaching 95 MPH or more (fifth). He also barrels up good contact with fly balls (45.7 percent) and showed growth in his HR/FB rate (15.9).

This season, there’s a change of scenery moving to Anaheim to play for the Los Angeles Angels. Fantasy fans are still bullish as he can be drafted around the back-half of the second round of drafts with an ADP of 20.

In 2020, he should hit near .300 with 90 runs scored. There’s also a path here that projects higher in power if he turns some of those league-leading doubles and puts them over the fence. Rendon is also guaranteed for 425-plus RBI chances with Mike Trout batting ahead of him. Trout will be on base at least 200 times in 2020. I’d set Rendon’s floor at 30 home runs with 110 RBI. In 12-team leagues, it is very possible to pair him with Trout--talk about a dynamic duo.

