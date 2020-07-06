Patrick Mahomes' 10-Year Extension Equals Fantasy Football Dominance for the Next Decade

Patrick Mahomes signs a 10-year extension with the Chiefs that keeps him in Kansas City until 2031.

Patrick Mahomes Signs 10-Year Deal, Reportedly Worth $450 Million

Patrick Mahomes still had two years left on his rookie contract but that didn’t stop the Kansas City Chiefs from signing their 24-year-old quarterback to a massive 10-year contract extension. The deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter is reportedly worth over $400 million, linking Mahomes to Kansas City through 2031.

Let’s recap what Mahomes has been able to accomplish in just two years as a starter:

- Won Super Bowl LIV

- Named Super Bowl MVP

- Named NFL MVP

- Became just the third quarterback in NFL history to throw 50 touchdowns in a single season

- One of 12 passers in NFL history to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a season

Mahomes has done more in his first two seasons than most quarterbacks do in their entire careers. Signing him to a 10-year, never-before-seen extension isn’t shocking at all. In fact, anything less than the biggest contract in NFL history would have been the surprise.

As for what Mahomes can do for fantasy football, the sky remains the limit.

He missed two games in 2019 and still managed to finish top five in scoring among all quarterbacks on a fantasy points-per-game basis. His legendary 2018 season (first year as a full-time starter), Mahomes dominated the record books and finished just a few points shy of Peyton Manning’s 2013 season, the single greatest fantasy season ever by a quarterback.

The Chiefs aren’t just built to make another Super Bowl run in 2020, they’re built to make a run year-after-year for the next decade.

How Mahomes' New Deal Impacts Dynasty Leagues

This isn’t just great news for re-draft leagues, but the new Mahomes deal this has massive implications for dynasty leagues too.

Mahomes isn’t just entering his prime, he’s entering his prime with a bunch of offensive weapons on the Chiefs. Tyreek Hill is 26-years-old and just signed a three-year extension just last season. Travis Kelce is 30 with another year on his contract. Sammy Watkins is 27 and Mecole Hardman is entering his second year and just turned 22-years-old. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire turned 21 in April.

Plus, the mastermind behind the Chiefs offense is head coach Andy Reid, who signed a five-year extension with the Chiefs in 2017. When Mahomes' contract expires he'll be 35 (one year younger than Aaron Rodgers is right now) and Reid will be 73. It's safe to assume this coach and quarterback duo have a lot of dominating to do throughout the next decade.

Fantasy football players are jumping all over the Chiefs' offensive playmakers; given their proclivity to score points and pick-up yards at a pace rarely seen in the NFL.

In fact, the Chiefs are the only team with four players with an average draft position (ADP) in the top 30: Hill, Kelce, Edwards-Helaire, and yes the $400 million man himself, Patrick Mahomes, are all coming off fantasy football draft boards in the first three rounds.

Find out where we have all the Chiefs playmakers ranked on Sports Illustrated’s custom player rankings.

