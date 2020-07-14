Cowboys Have Less Than 24 Hours to Reach Longterm Deal with Dak Prescott

The deadline to sign players under the franchise tag is July 15th, 4:00 pm (est). Will that pressure help the Cowboys and their quarterback reach a longterm deal?

Sports and Business News: July 13th

Does Deadline Get Deal Done for Dak?

The NFL is about two weeks away from starting training camp, but July 15th is a major deadline in the league.

Any player that signed a franchise tag and is negotiating a long term contract with their team must have it signed, sealed, and delivered by Wednesday, Just 15th at 4:00 pm (est).

Few notable players that signed their franchise tag and are waiting for a long term deal include Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Giants Defensive Tackle Leonard Williams, Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, and Redskins guard Brandon Scherff.

Prescott and the Cowboys have had extensive negotiations all offseason and both sides say they want to get a long-term deal done. If they can’t come to terms on a new contract, Prescott will play under a one year, fully guaranteed contract for $31.4 million. And he’ll be right back in the same negotiations the minute the 2020 season ends.

So why does the NFL have this deadline for players on the franchise tag? It’s mainly to use as pressure for both sides to make a deal happen. As Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says…Deadlines Make Deals.

Daily Business/Coronavirus Update

There are 13 million cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with over 574,000 deaths.

The U.S. has over 3.3 million cases, and 135,000 deaths. According to the New York Times, over 61,000 new cases were reported on July 13, with 425 new deaths in the United States.

The U.K. has around 292,000 cases and 45,000 deaths according to Johns Hopkins database, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that people in England will be required to wear masks inside of shops and supermarkets. England now follows Scotland, Italy and Germany in requiring face masks.

The rising death rates in states such as Texas and Arizona might necessitate the use of mobile morgues. In San Antonio, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, in a press briefing on Monday, said that there are refrigerator trucks on standby. And the CDC is saying in a new report that Americans quickly adopted wearing face masks after the guidance was released earlier this Spring.

Finally, in stock-related news, Moderna said that it will be a late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial on July 27. The trial will enroll 30,000 participants across 87 locations. The participants will receive a 100 microgram dose on the first day and another 29 days later. Some patients will receive a placebo.

