These five wide receivers can be found in the late rounds of your upcoming fantasy drafts. SI Fantasy expert Dr. Roto believes they can be a difference maker in the coming season.

Editor’s note: Be sure to also check out Dr. Roto’s 5 Late-Round RBs to Target)

If you play in a PPR league, you know the incredible value that a talented wide receiver can have. Finding the wide receivers who receive the most targets can make or break your fantasy team.

Below are five wide receivers who represent tremendous value this season and should be available in the later rounds of your draft.

This is an article from our Late Round Value series.

Unlock premium access to the full outlook by subscribing to FullTime Fantasy where we will help you dominate with our Draft Kit, customized rankings, expert consensus rankings, Preseason Pro, Advanced ADP, Premium forums to ask our experts unlimited questions 24/7 & more. Check us out! Click here to subscribe now by Monday, July 27th using promo code TD30 for 30% off your first two months!

Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Admittedly I had my doubts when the Giants originally drafted Slayton. His reputation out of Auburn was that he had great deep line speed, but he needed help with his route running and holding onto the football.

Slayton dealt with a hamstring injury at the beginning of 2019 and missed the first two games of the season. However, by Week 7, he became an integral part of the Giants offense catching 48 passes for 740 yards and eight TDs. His eight TDs led all rookies and showed what type of playmaker he can be.

That said, there are some worries with Slayton, which is why he is likely to fall in fantasy drafts. The Giants are expected to have their entire offense healthy, and if so, there might be less opportunity for Slayton to make an impact. Sterling Shepard is the Giants WR1, but he dealt with two major concussions last season, which makes him a major injury risk in 2020.

The bottom line is that Slayton might be a good receiver this season, but if he ends up in the starting lineup, he could be great.

Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams

On my radio show, I often talk about “coachspeak.”

This is when head coaches talk to team reporters about certain players to build them up in the press. I tend to overlook coachspeak, knowing that it is mainly hype, but on the rare occasion, I trust it when it seems to make too much sense.

This offseason Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that one of the main reasons the team felt comfortable in trading WR Brandin Cooks to Houston was the emergence of Josh Reynolds. That was all I needed to hear to decide that Reynolds could have a breakout season. There will be some detractors who will talk about the Rams drafting Van Jefferson, and while I like Jefferson, I think that it will be hard for him to learn the playbook and get enough practice reps with Jared Goff in a pandemic laced off-season.

Additionally, some people are worried that the Rams may run more 2TE-sets with Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett. Both concerns are valid, but when we are drafting in the late rounds, we are looking for upside, and Reynolds has it. Look for him to double his receptions from last season (at a minimum), and if he gets 70-percent of the snaps, he might eclipse 750 yards receiving and 6-7 TDs.

To check out the full list, subscribe now by Monday, July 27th using promo code TD30 for 30% off your first two months!