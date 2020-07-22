Fantasy Football Busts You Should Avoid in 2020

Fantasy players should go out of their way to avoid these bust potential candidates in 2020. SI Fantasy analyst Dr. Roto breaks each player down and explains why he plans to steer clear.

Each season, fantasy players do their best to find the right sleepers to win their leagues. However, it is equally important to avoid the busts—those who will underperform and won’t meet expectations.

Avoid these Fantasy Football Busts in 2020

Mark Ingram, Ravens RB

Firstly, I want to thank Ingram for being a large part of many of my fantasy football championships last season. He was a beast, rushing for over 1000 yards and scoring 15 TDs. But the truth is that neither you nor I can live off last year’s statistics—we have to look forward to finding players who can help our teams win in 2020. Ingram will still have a major role in the Ravens’ offense. However, I wonder why the Ravens selected RB J.K Dobbins from Ohio State in the second round of this year’s draft if they were so happy with Ingram. Dobbins is a home run hitter-type runner who can score from anywhere on the field. The same cannot be said for Ingram.

Moreover, the Ravens already have Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on their roster who are talented runners who could easily start on many other teams in the league. It comes down to this: there are too many players (including Lamar Jackson) and only one football. Look for Ingram’s stats to decrease around 15-percent, which would make him way more of a bust than a buy.

Anthony Miller, Bears WR

It pains me to put Anthony Miller’s name in a bust article. From the time he was drafted from Memphis, I have always thought that he had the skill set to become one of the better slot receivers in the NFL. In Weeks 13 and 15 last season, fantasy players saw how good Miller could be when he caught 18 passes for 258 yards and a TD. The problem is that the Bears offense is incredibly inconsistent (due to their poor quarterback and offensive line play). Will this year be much different? Potentially, if head coach Matt Nagy names Nick Foles as the team’s starter instead of Mitch Trubisky. But even if Foles is named the Week 1 starter, I still have my doubts about Miller.

Slight of build, Miller has now had two shoulder surgeries on his left shoulder. I worry that if he takes another big hit, he might miss multiple weeks. Additionally, the Bears signed TE Jimmy Graham and WR Ted Ginn this off-season. These two veterans will demand targets and chip away at Miller’s production.

Finally, the WR1 for the Bears is Allen Robinson. He is the team’s best offensive player, and for the Bears to have a chance at making the playoffs, they will need to make sure Robinson gets his 8-10 targets per week. So, where does this leave Miller? On someone else’s fantasy team and not mine.

