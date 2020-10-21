Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 7 Defenses - Fades, Matchups, Sleepers & DFS Bargains

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system.

Be sure to check out my Week 7 PPR rankings (ETA Thursday morning publish) before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings. Members also get access to myself and our team of high-stakes winners all week long to answer your specific fantasy questions.

Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 7 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 7 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Byes: Colts, Dolphins, Ravens, Vikings

Start of the Week

Bills D/ST vs. Jets

This should be called the “which defense plays the Jets” section of the column. This week, it’s the Bills who get the pleasure of putting a beating on the hapless and hopeless Men in Green. Defenses have recorded a league-high 11.2 fantasy points per game against New York, who has put up a league-low 12.5 points per game. The Jets are also third to last among offenses in time of possession in 2020.

Start ‘Em

Chiefs D/ST at Broncos

Kansas City’s defense has been up and down this season, but I’m projecting an “up” week against the Broncos. Defenses have averaged the third-most fantasy points against them, including the Patriots, who scored 14 points a week ago. Denver is tied for fourth in giveaways, tied for ninth in sacks allowed, and rank fourth from the bottom in points scored per game. Go get the KC defense.

Chargers D/ST vs. Jaguars

The Chargers are back after a bye week, so they'll be ready to roll against Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars. Traveling across the country to play a football game can be a disadvantage, and Minshew can, at times, be prone to turnovers. The Jags are eighth in giveaways and rank fifth in sacks allowed. So while the Bolts D/ST hasn’t done much, this is a pretty good spot for them to smash.

More Starts

Eagles D/ST vs. Giants (TNF)

Patriots D/ST vs. 49ers

DFS Bargains

Browns D/ST at Bengals (DraftKings: $3,000)

Football Team vs. Cowboys (DraftKings: $2,500)

This is proving to be a wild fantasy season and it's no time to panic. Michael Fabiano and our team of high-stakes winners are here to help answer your waiver, trade and starting lineup questions in our Premium Football Chat. It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Broncos D/ST vs. Chiefs

Denver’s defense put up a surprisingly solid performance in New England a week ago, scoring 14 fantasy points. I wouldn’t chase those points, though, as the Broncos had scored a combined 15 points in their previous five games. This unit also has a brutal matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have averaged nearly 30 points and are also tied for the fourth-fewest giveaways.

Sit ‘Em

Saints D/ST vs. Panthers

The Saints opened the regular season with a massive, 15-point explosion against the Buccaneers. Since then, this unit has scored eight fantasy points in total. Not good. I'd continue to fade them this week, as the Panthers have not been a favorable opponent for defenses. D/STs have averaged fewer than five fantasy points per game against Teddy Bridgewater and his offense in 2020.

Seahawks D/ST vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks defense hasn’t been very productive from a fantasy perspective, putting up fewer than seven points in three of its first five games. That trend is likely to continue against the Cardinals, who have allowed just nine sacks of the elusive Kyler Murray. The Cardinals also have just seven giveaways, and defenses have averaged a mere 2.8 fantasy points against them this season.

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

More Sits

Texans D/ST vs. Packers

Titans D/ST vs. Steelers

DFS Fades

Steelers D/ST at Titans (DraftKings: $3,500)

49ers D/ST at Patriots (DraftKings: $3,300)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest news and analysis!

Join our all-new SI Fantasy+ Member Club!

Subscribe to SI Fantasy+ and you'll have our check-cashing, high-stakes experts on standby ready to answer all your questions! Head over to our Members-Only Football chat anytime, especially on Sunday morning, to submit those last-minute "who do I start" questions! Learn more about the SI Fantasy+ advantage.