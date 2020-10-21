Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 7 Kickers - Busts, Matchups & Sleepers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system.

Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 7 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Byes: Colts, Dolphins, Ravens, Vikings

Start of the Week

Younghoe Koo vs. Lions

Koo, last week’s top start among kickers, put up a bananas 18 fantasy points in a win over the Vikings. I’ll bestow the honor on him once again, as Koo has another shot at a big stat line in what figures to be a shootout in Atlanta. DK Sportsbook has the over/under here at 56.5. Koo has also had success at home, averaging nearly 10 fantasy points at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium since 2019.

Start ‘Em

Randy Bullock vs. Browns

Bullock has quietly been solid in fantasy leagues this year, ranking third in fantasy points among kickers (10.2 PPG). He’s certainly in the starting mix against the Browns, who he's done well against in recent seasons. Bullock has scored at least nine fantasy points in three straight games against Cleveland. That includes a 12-point performance against them earlier in the season. Start Bullock.

Michael Badgley vs. Jaguars

Badgley hasn’t put up great numbers this season, as he’s averaged fewer than seven fantasy points per game. Still, he’s in the streaming conversation based on a matchup against the Jaguars. They’re tied for the third-most field-goal attempts allowed, and kickers have averaged 10.5 fantasy points against them. What’s more, four of the six kickers to face them have scored double digits.

More Starts

Mason Crosby vs. Texans

Matt Prater at Falcons

Sleepers

Joey Slye at Saints

Dustin Hopkins vs. Cowboys

Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Robbie Gould at Patriots

Gould has been a disappointment in fantasy leagues to this point, ranking tied for 16th in fantasy points among kickers. That trend is likely to be the norm this week too, as Gould will face the Patriots. While Brandon McManus did have six field goals against them a week ago, New England had allowed just five field goals entering the week. I’d keep Gould on the bench until he shows some signs of life.

Sit ‘Em

Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Packers

Fairbairn has been tough to trust in fantasy leagues, as he’s had three games with 10 or more points but three others with six or fewer points. I’d fade him this week, as the veteran faces a Packers defense that’s allowed just six field-goal conversions and an average of 6.6 fantasy points to opposing kickers. Three of five kickers to face them have scored four or fewer fantasy points.

Chris Boswell at Titans

Boswell produced a respectable eight fantasy points in last week’s win over the Browns, but an upcoming battle against the Titans makes him a fade for me. Their defense has been tough on kickers, allowing just four field-goal conversions and 4.8 fantasy points per game. No opposing kicker has put up more than six fantasy points against them. Keep Boswell on the bench this week.

More Sits

Daniel Carlson vs. Buccaneers (SNF)

Cairo Santos at Rams (MNF)

Busts

Stephen Gostkowski vs. Steelers

Brandon McManus vs. Chiefs



