Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Patrick Mahomes, KC (at DEN) Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. ARI) Kyler Murray, ARI (at SEA) Josh Allen, BUF (at NYJ) Aaron Rodgers, GB (at HOU) Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. GB) Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. DET): Just one opposing quarterback has failed to score at least 18 points against the Lions after six weeks. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. PIT) Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. JAC): Jacksonville’s defense has allowed an averaged of 22.2 fantasy points to quarterbacks on the road in 2020. Matthew Stafford, DET (at ATL): Every quarterback to play a full game against the Falcons this season has scored at least 20 fantasy points. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at TEN): The Titans have allowed an average of 285.2 passing yards and 21.1 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Cam Newton, NE (vs. SF) Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (at NO): Every quarterback to play against the Saints this season has scored at least 20 fantasy points. Tom Brady, TB (at LV) Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. NYG) Drew Brees, NO (vs. CAR): Brees has also scored fewer than 15 points in 42 percent of his career home games against the Panthers. Gardner Minshew II, JAC (at LAC) Andy Dalton, DAL (at WAS) Derek Carr, LV (vs. TB): Quarterbacks have just seven touchdown passes and have averaged a mere 12.0 fantasy points a game vs. the Bucs. Jared Goff, LAR (vs. CHI): After six weeks, just one quarterback has scored 16 fantasy points against the Bears this season. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. CLE) Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at NE): Aside from Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson, the Patriots have allowed 8.1 fantasy points to quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield, CLE (at CIN): Cincinnati has allowed the 10th-fewest points to quarterbacks, including 15.3 points to Mayfield in Week 2. Kyle Allen, WAS (vs. DAL) Daniel Jones, NYG (at PHI) Nick Foles, CHI (at LAR) Drew Lock, DEN (vs. KC) Joe Flacco, NYJ (vs. BUF)

