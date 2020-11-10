Week 10 Fantasy Football Droppables: Moving On From Le'Veon

The time has come for fantasy owners to drop certain underperforming players or players who have seen their roles change drastically. With nine weeks of player statistics, fantasy owners have seen enough to make informed decisions about which rostered players belong on the waiver wire.

The difference between winning a fantasy football championship or not could be as small as deciding to drop a player that you thought was worthy of being drafted but has failed to meet expectations. The most successful fantasy owners understand the importance of moving on, just as NFL teams make transactions throughout the season. You do not want to overreact to one week of poor statistics, such as DeAndre Hopkins producing only three receptions for 30 receiving yards against Miami.

However, at the same time, don’t hold onto a player just because you are afraid to let go. Of course, fantasy owners also have to manage injuries as well as COVID-19 infections, and drop players who may not return in time to contribute to a postseason run. Here are several players fantasy owners should not hesitate to drop after nine weeks of games.

Quarterbacks

QB Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts

The veteran signal-caller has become a player that fantasy football owners can not trust even as a backup in the fantasy playoffs. Rivers, who is missing star WR T.Y. Hilton (groin), has thrown one or fewer touchdown passes in six of eight games this season. The Colts have become a run-oriented team asking the 38-year-old veteran to be more of a game manager reliant on not putting their solid defense in bad situations. Expect Rivers to struggle to put up less than adequate production going on the road into Tennessee on a short week with less than favorable road matchups against Las Vegas in Week 14 and Pittsburgh in Week 16. For a player currently rostered in over 60% of leagues, a move should be made.

Injury Drop: Kyle Allen, Washington Football Team

Running Backs

RB Le’Veon Bell, Kansas City Chiefs

The excitement is over. Bell, owned in 96% of leagues, is a player who needs to be moved on from despite the change of scenery from the worst team in the NFL to arguably the best. Bell has only amassed 15 rushing yards in two games since joining the Chiefs and has become the backup to rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Despite the expectation that the talented back would flourish playing with the defending World Champions, that has not transpired. Coming out of their Week 10 bye, Kansas City has less than favorable matchups for running backs against Las Vegas, Miami, and New Orleans. With just roughly a half dozen touches per game, he is not worth being owned by any owner who does not own Edwards-Helaire (injury handcuff).

RB Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams

As painful as this may be, the time has come for fantasy owners to cut ties with the rookie running back, so many fell in love with heading into drafts. Despite being drafted in the first four rounds, the former Florida State standout has been an absolute bust in his first season in the NFL. Battling injuries, combined with the lack of being able to handle blitz protection assignments, have led to the first-round pick being buried on the Rams depth chart behind Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson. Fantasy owners can longer hold out “hope” that the rookie can emerge and admit he was a poor use of early draft capital. Still owned in more than 71% of leagues shows that way too many people holding on too long.

Wide Receivers

WR Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders

This one pains me to write after I bought in on Ruggs III over the summer, and it just has not worked out as my numbers had envisioned. The talented rookie has failed to make the impact many expected after being the first wide receiver selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. With many owners fighting for their fantasy lives, owners can't afford to roster a player who does not receive the target share needed to produce reliably. It would be prudent for owners to cut ties now with a player owned in 84% of leagues and instead look to acquire Green Bay WR Allen Lazard (52%) after many owners cut ties with him following his abdomen surgery back in Week 3. With his expected return in Week 10, now is the time to beat your opponents to the waiver wire.

WR Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

The time has come to part ways with Gallup after posting single-digit PPR fantasy points in five of nine games this season. Many fantasy owners were drawn to the Cowboys offense's potential as an elite option in 2020, but thanks to the season-ending injury to star QB Dak Prescott the offense has now become one to avoid. Despite the solid target share (19) the last two games, Gallup has only amassed 97 receiving yards combined over that span and only scored one touchdown in nine games. I would replace him with Carolina Panthers WR Curtis Samuel, who has 20 targets over his last three games and 17-plus PPR points and is still currently available in over 45% of leagues.

WR Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars

Many fantasy owners were bullish on the rookie wideout to impact the Jacksonville offense, with teammate DJ Chark drawing the opposing team's top cornerback. However, Shenault (owned in 63% of leagues) has failed to produce with just seven receptions for 53 receiving yards in his last three games combined. With just 12.5 PPR fantasy points combined in those last three games, we now know now that his status is in doubt for the next several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday against Houston. Players such as Las Vegas WR Nelson Agholor or Giants' Sterling Shepard offer a higher upside.

Tight Ends

TE Greg Olsen, Seattle Seahawks

After posting double-digit PPR fantasy points in two of his first three games, many fantasy owners rushed to the waiver wire to grab the veteran tight end, hoping to grab "lightning in a bottle." It appeared anybody running routes for Russell Wilson could produce. However, since Week 3, the former Carolina Panthers star has posted fewer than four points in four of five games. Despite playing in one of the most explosive offenses in the leagues, with the current favorite in MVP betting markets as his quarterback, Olsen should not be owed in any leagues.

TE Chris Herndon, New York Jets

The former Miami standout has just one reception for three yards on two targets over his last three games and has become a waste of a valuable roster spot as we move towards the fantasy playoffs. With six games of one or fewer receptions, fantasy owners need to look to replace a player many had high hopes for entering the 2020 season. My suggestion is fantasy owners of Herndon should instead look to add Vikings TE Irv Smith (only owned in 11% of leagues). He has 10-plus PPR fantasy points in three of his last four games and is emerging as a red zone target for Kirk Cousins as teams look to double wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

