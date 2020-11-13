Week 10 NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Players and Stacks

Every week, SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano runs through his favorite DraftKings values in the NFL to help offset the expensive studs. Additionally, SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler discusses several low ownership plays with high upside to help leverage the field; along with his favorite low-ownership DFS "game stack" for the week.

Michael Fabiano's Week 10 Top DFS Values on DraftKings

QB: Tua Tagovailoa - Miami ($5,600) vs Los Angeles (Chargers)

It’s Tua Time amplified after a great week on the road at Arizona. At only $5,600 on DraftKings, he faces a Chargers defense that’s allowed 16 touchdown passes and the fourth-most fantasy points vs quarterbacks in 2020.

Five QBs have scored 19+ fantasy points vs LA this season, which makes Tua both an affordable option with both a high floor and tremendous upside in a potential shootout.

RB: Mike Davis - Carolina ($4,000) vs Tampa Bay

Mike Davis could be the steal of the week. Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a shoulder injury and with Davis priced at only $4,000, he could have a featured role against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that he got for 15.5 DK points against in Week 2. The volume will certainly be there especially as a pass-catcher if Carolina finds themselves behind in this game.

WR: Nelson Agholor - Las Vegas ($4,900) vs Denver

This guy gets no respect! He’s scored a touchdown in three of his last four games, leads all Raiders receivers in snaps with a 17% target share. Derek Carr loves throwing him the football and he’s got a great matchup against the Broncos, who have 11 touchdowns and the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

At $4,900 in a back-and-forth offensive battle, I’ll ride with Agholor when these two AFC West teams take the field.

Additional DraftKings DFS Values - Week 10

QB: Drew Lock - $5,500 (DEN @ LV) | Derek Carr - $5,400 (DEN @ LV)

RB: Antonio Gibson - $5,600 (WSH @ DET) | Duke Johnson - $5,000 (HOU @ CLE)

WR: Jerry Jeudy - $5,600 (DEN @ LV) | Curtis Samuel - $4,900 (TB @ CAR)

TE: Austin Hooper - $3,900 (HOU @ CLE) | Logan Thomas - $3,300 (WSH @ DET)



D/ST: New Orleans - $3,000 vs SF | New York (Giants) - $2,700 vs PHI

Ben Heisler's Week 10 Low Ownership Plays on DraftKings

RB: Kareem Hunt - Cleveland ($6,700) vs Houston

WIth Browns RB Nick Chubb designated to return off injured reserve for the first time since Week 4, DFS players will likely be scared to roster Kareem Hunt this week, especially at his price tag of $6,700 on DraftKings.

They shouldn't be...

In the three games Chubb started for Cleveland, Hunt actually saw more targets in the passing game and put up better fantasy numbers (16.86 DK pts/game) compared to his previous five games (14.72 DK pts/game).

With lower ownership, Hunt gets the Texans defense giving up the third most DK points to running backs, and have also allowed the most rushing yards per game. Factor in that Chubb is back from a serious knee injury, so I still expect Hunt to get the bulk of the carries.

WR: Tyler Lockett - Seattle ($6,800) at Los Angeles (Rams)

Lockett has had two very quiet weeks averaging four catches and 37.5 yards since blowing up the slate in Week 7 vs the Arizona Cardinals (15 catches on 20 targets for 200 yards and 3 TDs). If DFS players are feeling burned and head elsewhere, I'll jump back on-board as his Seahawks WR-mate D.K. Metcalf will be busy being shadowed by Jalen Ramsey.

Lockett has lined up in the slot for 60% of the snaps, which likely means he'll see Troy Hill in coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, Hill is giving up a 74% catch percentage, and gives Lockett the fourth-best WR/CB matchup of the week.

While it's true that the Rams defense has yet to allow 20+ fantasy points to any WR this year, I think with the back-and-forth nature of this game that this changes this week with Lockett back on top.

TE: Robert Tonyan - Green Bay ($3,600) vs Jacksonville

The Jaguars defense continues to be ripped apart as each week goes by, but when it comes to tight end defense, there's even more to uncover.

So far in 2020, Jacksonville is dead last in yards-per-reception (14.35) allowed to tight ends. They've given up the fourth-most yards to TEs, despite ranking in the top 10 for receptions allowed. That means big plays are happening vs the Jags, and there are multiple breakdowns in coverage.

And did I mention that the Jaguars are giving up the fourth-most POINTS on DraftKings to TEs as well?

With DFS players running to Aaron Jones, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams this week, I think Tonyan, if healthy, could be the heavy red-zone target as a leverage stack play with Rodgers. Before last week's one catch, five-yard stinker, Tonyan was averaging just under 16 yards/reception over his previous two games, so he's more than capable of stretching the field.

It's worth nothing that Tonyan popped up on this week's injury report with an ankle issue, so continue to monitor your lineups in the event that his status doesn't improve or that he's ruled out.

SI Fantasy PRO members not only get comprehensive DFS content, but also ALL of our betting information for NFL, CFB, MLB, NHL, NBA and UFC. NFL picks and prop bet information from SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo have now gone 12-1 ATS on Thursday night, as well as 50-36 overall against the spread.

Benny's Sneaky Game Stack for Week 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

QB: Tom Brady ($6,300) | RB: Leonard Fournette ($5,500) | WR: Chris Godwin ($6,000)

RUN IT BACK OPTION: WR: D.J. Moore ($5,100)

With the total rising all week, I expect a much better offensive performance from Tom Brady and company against a Panthers defense who have the fourth fewest interceptions (5) in the league.

Regarding Fournette, he's now the do-it-all back in Tampa that Brady loves to feature, especially in the passing game. Over the last three weeks, Fournette has seen 19 total targets for Bruce Arians.

While several of Brady's weapons are in play, I'll lean Godwin over Evans and Brown. Godwin has seen a minimum of six targets in every game he's started and has a great matchup primarily in the slot against Panthers nickel corner Corn Elder.

Lastly, like Tampa, there are several Panthers WRs to choose from in a matchup that continues to peak more players' fantasy attentions. I'll take the sizable discount for D.J. Moore who is still seeing 23% of the targets and owns a 42.9% receiving TD percentage for Carolina over the last calendar year.

Other Low Ownership / High Upside Targets

QB: Matt Stafford ($5,800) WSH @ DET

QB: Derek Carr ($5,400) DEN @ LV

RB: Chase Edmonds ($6,300) BUF @ ARZ

RB: Jamaal Williams ($4,000) JAX @ GB

WR: Christian Kirk ($5,700) BUF @ ARZ

WR: DeVante Parker ($5,200) LAC @ MIA

TE: Noah Fant ($4,900) DEN @ LV

