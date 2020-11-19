NFL Week 11 Injury Report – Drew Brees Will Miss Multiple Weeks

Before you finalize your Week 11 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders.

Quarterbacks

Drew Brees – New Orleans Saints

INJURY: RIBS/LUNG

STATUS: OUT

Fantasy owners will be without Brees for at least two weeks as he recovers from multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung. The Saints haven't placed him on IR yet, but that may happen at some point this week. Jameis Winston takes over as the starter, and Taysom Hill will continue to see spot snaps. New Orleans hosts Atlanta this week. While it appears to be a soft spot for Winston - the Falcons secondary is back to full health and has played well the last two weeks.

Teddy Bridgewater – Carolina Panthers

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

While he escaped serious damage, Bridgewater suffered a knee injury when he was sacked late in the fourth quarter during the Panthers 46-23 Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers. An MRI showed no structural damage, but he is dealing with swelling and soreness. Former XFL star P.J. Walker is expected to start over Will Grier if Bridgewater can't play. Despite a decent matchup against the mediocre Detroit defense, Walker doesn't offer much upside as a Week 11 fantasy starter.

Matthew Stafford – Detroit Lions

INJURY: THUMB

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Although he played through it, Stafford suffered a thumb injury during the first quarter against Washington last week. Tests revealed a partial ligament tear in his throwing-hand thumb. The injury isn't considered serious, but Stafford missed practice on Wednesday and is questionable to start against Carolina on Sunday. Backup QB Chase Daniel is not a reliable option if Stafford is ruled out.

Andy Dalton – Dallas Cowboys

INJURY: COVID-19 + CONCUSSION

STATUS: ACTIVE

Dallas was on a much-needed bye last week. That helped Dalton clear concussion protocol, and he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Cowboys held a "mock game" style practice on Monday, and Dalton was a full participant. Dallas is on the road in Minnesota this week. The Vikings' pass defense ranks 27th overall as they have allowed 267.9 yards per game and 19 touchdowns.

Drew Lock – Denver Broncos

INJURY: RIBS

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Struggling through a rough season, Lock is questionable to start in Week 11 when Denver visits Miami. Lock has tossed seven touchdowns and ten interceptions while averaging just 214 passing yards per game. Brett Rypien is next up on the Broncos depth chart, and he isn't a viable fantasy starter. Rypien struggled against the NY Jets dismal defense as the starter back in Week 4. The Dolphins defense looks like a great starting option in all fantasy formats this week.

Sam Darnold – New York Jets

INJURY: SHOULDER

STATUS: OUT

Despite having a bye week to rehab, Darnold has been ruled out for the Jets Week 11 game against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Joe Flacco will get the call after a solid start against New England before the Jets Week 10 bye. Flacco was 18-of-25 for 262 yards, with three touchdowns and one INT. The Jets fell to 0-9 after a 30-27 loss to the Patriots. His value isn't much more than a QB3 streaming option.

Running Backs

Chris Carson – Seattle Seahawks

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Following a limited practice on Tuesday, Carson sat out practice on Wednesday. He is questionable to start on Thursday night against Arizona. After missing three games due to a hamstring injury, Carlos Hyde is no longer on the Seattle injury report. Hyde will be the Seahawks starter if Carson sits out again. Travis Homer (knee, wrist) hasn't practiced all week, and he is listed as doubtful.

Christian McCaffrey – Carolina Panthers

INJURY: SHOULDER

STATUS: OUT

After missing six games due to an ankle injury, McCaffrey suffered a shoulder injury in Week 9 and then sat out in Week 10. He has already been ruled this week and may not play again until Week 14, when the Panthers return from their bye. Mike Davis gets the start, and he is priced at $6,800 in DFS contests at DraftKings. It's a sweet spot for Davis as the Detroit run defense is allowing 141.6 yards per game and a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns over nine contests.

Joe Mixon – Cincinnati Bengals

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Appearing to be on the wrong side of questionable again this week, Mixon sat out practice on Wednesday and will likely miss a fourth straight game. Backup RB Giovani Bernard will get the start if Mixon is ruled out again. Samaje Perine is also in the mix after he posted 48 rushing yards on seven carries against Pittsburgh last week. Cincinnati is on the road in Washington on Sunday.

Matt Breida – Miami Dolphins

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: ACTIVE

After sitting out the last two games, Breida was a full participant during practice on Wednesday. He might not be the Miami running back to own though, as undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed posted 85 rushing yards and one TD against the LA Chargers last week. Myles Gaskin remains on IR and is not eligible to return until Week 12 at the earliest. Miami cut RB Jordan Howard on Tuesday.

Wide Receivers

Tyler Lockett – Seattle Seahawks

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Locket missed practice on Tuesday and was limited on Wednesday. Coach Pete Carroll said he has "a bit of a knee sprain" but expects to play on Thursday night against Arizona. Even if he is less than 100% healthy, fantasy owners need to have Lockett in their lineup. He hauled in 15-of-20 targets, for 200 yards and three touchdowns, during the Seahawks 37-34 OT Week 7 loss to the Cardinals.

Davante Adams – Green Bay Packers

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Limited in practice on Wednesday, Adams is listed as questionable for the Packers Week 11 game in Indianapolis. Adams hurt his ankle in the second half last week but returned and ended up catching the game-winning touchdown. While expected to play, he will face the Colts defense that ranks second, allowing just 198.7 passing yards per game. Adams remains a must-start if active.

Calvin Ridley – Atlanta Falcons

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Ridley sat out during Week 9, and the Falcons were on a bye last week. He ran on the side on Monday, and interim coach Raheem Morris said he wanted to see "where he's at little by little, step by step," which is not very encouraging. Ridley was limited during practice on Wednesday and is questionable to start against the Saints. We will know more after the Falcons practice on Friday.

Kenny Golladay – Detroit Lions

INJURY: HIP

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Trending in the right direction, Golladay was limited in practice on Wednesday. It's a positive step forward as Golladay hasn't practiced since he was injured in Week 8. Detroit is thin at wide receiver as Danny Amendola (hip), and Marvin Jones (knee) both sat out practice on Wednesday and are listed as questionable. RB D'Andre Swift is the only Detroit player fantasy owners can trust in Week 11.

Allen Lazard – Green Bay Packers

INJURY: ABDOMEN

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Green Bay activated Lazard from their injured reserve list on Tuesday. Out since Week 4, he was questionable to play the last two weeks before ultimately sitting out. Practice time this week will determine if he starts against the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. Temper expectations if Lazard returns as Adams, a surging Marquez Valdes-Scantling, plus talented tight end Robert Tonyan, are all heavily involved in the Packers' pass offense. He may be eased back into action.

Tight Ends

Noah Fant

INJURY: RIBS

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

This is a new injury for Fant, who has played through a minor ankle injury suffered back in Week 9. He missed practice on Wednesday and is questionable to start against the Dolphins on Sunday. After posting a 9/138/2 line during the first two weeks, Fant has caught 26 passes for 229 yards and no scores during his last six starts. TE Nick Vannett has minimal fantasy value if Fant doesn't start.

Jack Doyle – Indianapolis Colts

INJURY: CONCUSSION

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Still in concussion protocol, Doyle didn't practice on Wednesday and is expected to miss a second straight game. Trey Burton (3/24/0) and Mo Alie-Cox (3/19/0) both posted dismal numbers during the Colts 34-17 win against Tennessee last week. They are risky starters against Green Bay this week. The Packers' pass defense has allowed just 369 total yards and one TD to tight ends over nine games this season.

