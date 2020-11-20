Week 11 NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Players and Stacks

Every week, SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano runs through his favorite DraftKings values in the NFL to help offset the expensive studs. Additionally, SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler discusses several low ownership plays with high upside to help leverage the field; along with his favorite low-ownership DFS "game stack" for the week.

Michael Fabiano's Week 11 Top DFS Values on DraftKings

QB: Alex Smith - Washington ($5,300) vs Cincinnati

I love Alex Smith this week, and he's already locked up "Comeback Player of the Year" honors for 2020 as well.

At $5,300, I'm all about the matchup against Cincinnati. They've allowed 21 TD passes, the seventh-most fantasy points to QBs, and five QBs including Baker Mayfield, Philip Rivers, and Gardner Minshew (not exactly top fantasy QBs) have all scored 20+ points against the "Queen City Cats."

RB: Salvon Ahmed - Miami ($4,800) at Denver

I love the $4,800 price for Ahmed this week. He leads all Dolphins RBs in snaps, carries and fantasy points over the last two weeks, leading Miami to release Jordan Howard earlier this week.

Denver has allowed two RBs (Josh Jacobs and Devonte Booker) to put up 21+ fantasy points on them in one week, and they've also allowed three different RBs to put up 17+ fantasy points since Week 8.

WR: Mike Williams - Los Angeles (Chargers) ($4,900) vs New York (Jets)

Williams even in a great matchup could be a bit of a sneaky play this week. At $5,100, he's given DFS players 13+ points in two of his last three games. He's been targeted seven or more times in three of his last five games. And he gets the Jets, who quite frankly, STINK!

New York has allowed an average of more than 43 points per game to home receivers on outside routes. They've allowed 190 yards per game to receivers on outside routes as well.

As long as Justin Herbert doesn't turn into Sampson with his recent haircut, get Mike Williams into your lineups this week.

Additional DraftKings DFS Values - Week 11

QB: Tua Tagovailoa - $5,900 (MIA @ DEN) | Taysom Hill - $5,400 (ATL @ NO)

RB: Kalen Ballage - $5,600 (LAC @ NYJ) | Rex Burkhead - $4,600 (NE @ HOU)

WR: Amari Cooper - $6,100 (DAL @ MIN) | Jakobi Meyers - $4,900 (NE @ HOU)

TE: Austin Hooper - $3,900 (PHI @ CLE) | Dallas Goedert - $3,800 (PHI @ CLE)



D/ST: Washington - $2,900 vs CIN | Detroit - $2,700 at CAR

***

Ben Heisler's Week 11 Low Ownership Plays on DraftKings

RB: Kareem Hunt - Cleveland ($6,700) vs Houston

Kareem Hunt was my pick at low ownership last week when the Browns faced the Texans. Both him and Nick Chubb balled out, but Hunt did it with an average of 4% ownership for Week 10 on DraftKings.

Last week, Hunt carried 19 times for over 100 yards, plus added three catches for 28 yards and didn't get into the end zone despite outsnapping Chubb 38-28. I think that touchdown number changes this week against the Eagles.

Via Rich Hribar of Sharp Football Analysis, the Eagles are the only team in the NFL to allow more RUSHING touchdowns (14) than RECEIVING touchdowns (13) this season. The Eagles also struggle with containment for pass catching RBs, which puts Hunt back in the driver's seat at likely less than 5% ownership.

WR: Chase Claypool - Pittsburgh ($6,100) at Jacksonville

Do you know who leads the NFL in air yards over the last two weeks? Because you can see the title above, you already know it's Chase Claypool!

The stud rookie WR gets the pitiful Jaguars defense this week at just over $6K on DraftKings; and while it's tough to determine which Steelers WRs to play between Claypool, Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, it's actually Claypool that's expected to have the lowest ownership numbers this week between the three (via FantasyLabs data).

Over the last two weeks, Claypool has 23 targets, two touchdowns, and Big Ben is clearly targeting him deep down the field, but just hasn't connected the way they've anticipated. That shouldn't be an issue this week vs the Jaguars.

TE: Logan Thomas - Washington ($3,300) vs Cincinnati

We're going to make a Jeopardy reference on this one...

The answer is: "This player has seen an increase in targets with Alex Smith at QB, and has a matchup vs a Bengals team allowing the second most DraftKings points to tight ends."

(Clicks buzzer)... "Ben?"

"Who is Logan Thomas for $3,300?"

Answer? DAILY DOUBLE!

Thomas is a value AND low ownership play this week! He's seen six targets in back-to-back weeks and has missed just one snap in the last two games as well. I'll likely have him as a lock button play across my lineups this week.

Benny's Sneaky Game Stack for Week 11

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars

QB: Ben Roethlisberger ($6,700) | WR: Chase Claypool ($6,100) | WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster ($6,400)

RUN IT BACK OPTION: WR: D.J. Chark ($5,900)

I know the trend for the Steelers has been to not play well and not throw the ball when they're heavy favorites, but that didn't seem to bother Big Ben last week against the Bengals. I think Pittsburgh again has the chance to not get the ownership numbers they deserve vs Jacksonville due to predicted game script, and I think that's an opportunity to pounce.

As for Jacksonville, it may not be Gardner Minshew tossing the rock to D.J. Chark anymore, but it hasn't stopped him from seeing 17 targets in the last two games, including over 200 yards and a TD. Jake Luton will force targets his way and at some point, Chark should break free, potentially in garbage time.

Additional Low Ownership / High Upside Targets

QB: Cam Newton ($6,200) NE @ HOU

QB: Carson Wentz ($5,700) PHI @ CLE

RB: Nyheim Hines ($5,200) GB @ IND

RB: J.D McKissic ($5,200) CIN @ WSH

WR: Jalen Reagor ($4,700) PHI @ CLE

WR: Michael Gallup ($3,700) DAL @ MIN

TE: Eric Ebron ($4,000) PIT @ JAX

