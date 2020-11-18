Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Byes: 49ers, Bears, Bills, Giants

Start of the Week

D'Andre Swift at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, FOX): The Lions finally gave Swift a featured role last week, as he played 43 snaps, saw 21 touches, and a 47 percent share in a win over the Football Team. If the Lions are smart (that’s questionable), the offense will ride their star rookie again, this time against the Panthers. Their defense has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. What’s more, six different opposing runners have produced more than 22 points against them.

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my Week 11 rankings before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings. Members also get access to myself and our team of high-stakes winners all week long to answer your specific fantasy questions.

MORE: Week 11 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Start ‘Em

Mike Davis vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Davis failed to get the job done last week for fantasy fans, but here’s the good news … he still led the Panthers backfield in snaps and saw a 31 percent touch share while missing a few plays with a minor thumb injury. That volume should continue in the absence of Christian McCaffrey, who is expected to miss another game with a shoulder ailment. Davis also has a nice matchup against the Lions, who have allowed the most points to runners.

Antonio Gibson vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gibson was my start of the week a week ago, and he produced a pair of touchdowns in Detroit. I'd start him again too, as the Football Team faces a Bengals defense that's struggled against runners. Cincinnati has allowed seven performances of 14-plus fantasy points to the position this season. While J.D. McKissic's usage in the passing game does hurt Gibson's ceiling, he's still an attractive No. 2 runner based on this matchup.

Damien Harris at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Harris went off against the Ravens a week ago, rushing for 121 yards on 22 carries while leading the Patriots backfield with a 41.5 percent touch share. He’ll be in the flex starter conversation this week, as Harris faces a Texans defense that has allowed 11 total touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to runners. As long as Harris doesn’t deal with a negative game script, he’s a good bet to produce another nice stat line in this AFC battle.

Nyheim Hines vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Trying to figure out the Colts' backfield is an exercise in futility, so I'll suggest that all three have some level of flex value against the Packers. Their defense has allowed the second-most points to runners, including 154.2 total yards per game. Over the Colts' last three games, Hines (78) leads Jordan Wilkins (75) and Jonathan Taylor (64) in snaps, but Wilkins leads in touch share (25.3 percent). Taylor is third in points (6.7 PPG).

More Starts

Clyde Edwards-Helaire at Raiders (SNF 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Giovani Bernard at Football Team (1ppm ET, FOX)

Duke Johnson vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Antonio Gibson vs. Bengals (DraftKings: $5,800)

Duke Johnson vs. Patriots (DraftKings: $5,400)

Rex Burkhead at Texans (DraftKings: $4,600)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Ronald Jones vs. Rams (MNF 8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN): RoJo went off last week in Carolina, scoring 24.8 fantasy points. Of course, 64 percent of those points came on a 98-yard touchdown run. Jones had also been drastically out-snapped by his teammate, Leonard Fournette, the previous two games. This backfield is tough to predict, making it hard to trust either back, and the Rams have allowed five touchdowns and the seventh-fewest fantasy points to runners. Beware RoJo.

Sit ‘Em

Todd Gurley at Saints (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Chances are pretty good that you have to start Gurley. Heck, I have to start him too. However, I would temper expectations with a date against the Saints next on the schedule. Their defense has been tough against backs on their home field. No team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points (15.7 PPG) to visiting runners. What's more, Aaron Jones is the lone back who's scored more than 14.4 points against them in the bayou this season.

Darrell Henderson at Buccaneers (MNF, 8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN): Henderson got into the end zone last week, but he still failed to put up a big line (10.3 points). He also split snaps and touches with both Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers, who had more carries. Not only is Henderson's touch share in doubt, but he also has a difficult matchup next against the Buccaneers. Their defense has held Aaron Jones, Mike Davis, Melvin Gordon, and Josh Jacobs to fewer than 14 points.

Melvin Gordon vs. Dolphins (4:04 p.m. ET, CBS): Gordon's fantasy managers got some good news last week, as he dominated Phillip Lindsay in snaps and touches. The bad news is that Gordon failed to score more than 10.7 points for the third straight game. The threat of Lindsay looms too, and game script could be a problem against the Dolphins as long as Drew Lock is playing at such a poor level. At best, Gordon should be viewed as a risk-reward RB2/flex option in this AFC matchup.

J.K. Dobbins vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): It looked like Dobbins’ value was on the rise, but the return of Mark Ingram turned the rookie into a committee runner. Last week, Dobbins led all Ravens backs in snaps (29) but saw just six touches and had a smaller touch share than Ingram and Gus Edwards. So while the Titans have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, trying to sort out this three-headed monster is impossible for managers. It’s a backfield to avoid.

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

More Sits

DeeJay Dallas vs. Cardinals (TNF 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX)

Joshua Kelley vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

James White at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Ezekiel Elliott at Vikings (DraftKings: $6,500)

James Robinson vs. Steelers (DraftKings: $6,400)

Todd Gurley at Saints (DraftKings: $5,900)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!