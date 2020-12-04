Week 13 NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Players and Stacks

Every week, SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano runs through his favorite DraftKings values in the NFL to help offset the expensive studs. Additionally, SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler discusses several low ownership plays with high upside to help leverage the field; along with his favorite low-ownership DFS "game stack" for the week.

Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Top DFS Values on DraftKings

QB: Mitchell Trubisky - Chicago ($5,400) vs Detroit

If he played every game against the Detroit Lions, forget about "MVP Mitch," we'd be calling him, "Hall of Fame Mitch!" He's been brilliant vs. his NFC North rival.

In his last four games vs the Lions, Trubisky has 13 total touchdowns while averaging 26 fantasy points per game. Detroit has allowed six different quarterbacks to score 19+ fantasy points against them this year, and it wouldn't surprise me if Trubisky becomes the seventh to tame the Lions in 2020.

RB: Frank Gore - New York (Jets) ($4,400) at Cincinnati

I get it. Frank the Tank has been around forever, but take a closer look at the numbers. He played 32 snaps last week, had 86 yards and over 11 fantasy points vs Miami. He also has a 48% touch share over his last two games and now gets a juicy matchup at home against Las Vegas.

The Raiders have allowed 15 total touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to RBs this season. In fact, nine backs have scored 15 or more fantasy points vs Las Vegas including Ito Smith last week of the Atlanta Falcons.

Even in his mid-30s, Frank Gore is a viable fantasy option, and a great value on DraftKings as well.

WR: Corey Davis - Tennessee ($5,100) vs Cleveland

Davis has scored double digit fantasy points in all but one game this season. He's averaging right around 13 fantasy points per game as the Titans WR2.

The Browns' defense have been atrocious on the road this year. They've allowed eight touchdowns and the most fantasy points to WRs on the road this year: 51.8 FPPG. Remember, Denzel Ward is expected to be out along with several other members of their secondary.

This is a SMASH spot not only for Corey Davis, but also for Ryan Tannehill and Davis' fellow wide-receiver mate in A.J. Brown.

Additional DraftKings DFS Values - Week 13

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick - $6,000 (CIN @ MIA) | Cam Newton - $5,800 (NE @ LAC)

RB: Nyheim Hines - $5,300 (IND @ HOU) | Damien Harris - $5,200 (NE @ LAC)

WR: Nelson Agholor - $5,200 (LV @ NYJ) | Jamison Crowder - $5,100 (LV @ NYJ) | T.Y Hilton - $4,300 (IND @ HOU)

TE: Austin Hooper - $3,800 (CLE @ TEN) | Robert Tonyan - $3,700 (PHI @ GB) | Kyle Rudolph - $3,400 (JAX @ MIN)



D/ST: Las Vegas - $3,400 at NYJ | Indianapolis - $3,000 at HOU

Ben Heisler's Week 13 Low Ownership Plays on DraftKings

QB: Jared Goff - Los Angeles Rams ($5,800) at Arizona

Goff has carved up the Cardinals' defense under Vance Joseph to over 28 DraftKings points per game since 2019.

In the two games they played (they have yet to play in 2020), Goff has thrown for five touchdowns while averaging 371.5 passing yards. He's also been better on the road this season averaging over 300 passing yards (remember that 300 yard DK bonus) to go along with 13 passing touchdowns.

He's hit the 300+ yard bonus in five of the Rams 12 games this year, and should likely clear it again this week while peppering Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp with plenty of targets.

RB: Miles Sanders - Philadelphia ($6,700) at Green Bay

The Eagles look broken offensively with Carson Wentz at the helm, so there's plenty of risk with trotting out Sanders at his $6,700 price tag. But if we're going to try and win a tournament, we want players with high upside that the public is likely shying away from, and Sanders fits that mold to a tee.

However, if the Eagles are going to right the ship, the best way to do so is an attack that takes pressure off Carson Wentz, and forces the Packers to slow down the run which they haven't done all season. Green Bay has allowed the second most DraftKings points to RBs this season (32.4/game) and just allowed David Montgomery his best rushing performance of the season vs an inept Bears offense that may be worse than Philadelphia's. They've allowed four 100+ yard rushers in 2020 and now face Sanders who's averaging 5.6 yards-per-attempt this season.

If the Eagles focus on what they do well and take advantage of the mismatch, Sanders could break the slate.

WR: Corey Davis - Tennessee ($5,100) vs Cleveland

Fabs' summed up Davis' outlook very well, but in addition to Davis averaging nearly 23 yards-per-reception over the last few weeks, I think there's another reason to buy in on the Titans passing game vs Cleveland: FOMO (fear of missing out).

Last week, Derrick Henry was barely 5% owned in the major DraftKings GPP's and ran wild on Indianapolis: 27 rushes for 178 and 3 TDs for 41.5 DK points. With recent history pointing out that this time of the year is "Derrick Henry Season," DFS players won't want to miss out on an opportunity to roster King Henry, leaving Davis, Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown on a low-ownership fantasy island vs the Browns defense that ranks dead last in fantasy points allowed to WRs on the road.

Even if the "Vultron" game-stack is in play with Tannehill, Henry and A.J. Brown, that still leaves Davis as a double-threat low owned value play on a projected high scoring affair in Nashville.

Benny's Sneaky Game Stack for Week 13

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

QB: Jared Goff ($6,200) | WR: Robert Woods ($5,900) | WR: Cooper Kupp ($6,100)

RUN IT BACK OPTION: RB: Kenyan Drake ($5,700)

As I mentioned above with Goff, the matchup has been a successful one for him in the past, and Robert Woods shouldn't have much to fear with Patrick Peterson on the other side.

Via Matthew Friedman of FantasyLabs: "Last year, Woods was 20-239-1 receiving on 30 targets against the Cardinals and 7-113-1 on 11 targets specifically against Peterson."

As for Kupp, he scored a touchdown in both games against the Cardinals a season ago while catching 13 of 16 targets for 164 yards. With Goff expected to clear 300+ yards, stacking him up with the two main passing game targets is the logical choice.

As for why I'm going with Drake over someone like DeAndre Hopkins? It's largely due to my concerns with Kyler Murray's health as well as the team's newfound reliance on Drake.

Last week, Drake rushed for a season-high 22 times while also finding the end zone twice. He also led the NFL in red-zone opportunities last week.

With Hopkins seeing the shadow matchup from Jalen Ramsey, as well as the uncertainty of Murray's health, Drake presents himself as a unique run-it-back option as the Cardinals look to the ground in Week 13.

Additional Low Ownership / High Upside Targets

QB: Ryan Tannehill ($6,200) CLE @ TEN

QB: Philip Rivers ($5,900) IND @ HOU

RB: Alvin Kamara ($7,000) NO @ ATL

RB: Wayne Gallman ($5,600) NYG @ SEA

WR: Jarvis Landry ($6,200) CLE @ TEN

WR: Darnell Mooney ($3,400) DET @ CHI

TE: Hayden Hurst ($4,000) NO @ ATL

