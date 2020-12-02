Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Byes: Buccaneers, Panthers

Start of the Week

Raheem Mostert vs. Bills (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Mostert returned to action last week, playing 29 snaps while leading the Niners backfield with a 31.6 percent touch share. I like him to produce solid totals this week, as the Niners host a Buffalo team that’s struggled against home running backs. In fact, the position has put up an average of more than 26 fantasy points per game. Mostert should be a solid No. 2 fantasy runner in most leagues this week.

Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

David Montgomery vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Montgomery put up a big total in his return from a concussion, posting a 38 percent touch share and more than 25 fantasy points against the Packers. He has another great matchup next, as the Bears host a Lions defense that’s struggled against backs. In fact, no team in the league has allowed more total touchdowns (21) or fantasy points (33.2 PPG) to the position. Consider Montgomery a solid No. 2 runner.

Nyheim Hines at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): It's tough to gauge the Colts backfield until we find out about the status of Jonathan Taylor (COVID-19), but at this point, it's Hines who warrants the most fantasy attention. He saw 10 targets and a 40-percent touch share in last week's loss to the Titans, and a matchup against the Texans makes Hines a nice No. 2 back. Their defense has surrendered 14 total touchdowns and the third-most points to runners.

Wayne Gallman at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Believe it or not, but Gallman is the eighth-best fantasy running back since Week 8. He’s tied for third in rushing touchdowns in that time, and he’s seen a 32 percent touch share in the Giants backfield. He warrants another week as a No. 2 runner or flex starter in a positive matchup against the Seahawks. Their defense has allowed 12 total touchdowns and nearly 25 fantasy points per game to backs.

Myles Gaskin vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Whether it’s Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed, the Dolphins’ top running back will be on the starting fantasy radar when the Bengals visit South Beach. Their defense has allowed 14-plus fantasy points to runners nine times, including two backs with over 17 points over their last three games. Dolphins coach Brian Flores has used Gaskin and Ahmed in featured roles this season too, so touches shouldn’t be a concern.

More Starts

Antonio Gibson at Steelers (Mon. 5 p.m. ET, FOX)

Damien Harris at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

J.K. Dobbins vs. Cowboys (Tues. 8:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Bargains

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Todd Gurley vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Gurley (knee) missed last week’s game against the Raiders, and he’s questionable to face the Saints in Week 13. The Falcons starter this week doesn’t matter because starting a running back against New Orleans isn't wise. The position has scored just five touchdowns and has averaged the fewest fantasy points (16.8 PPG) against them, so Gurley, Brian Hill, and Ito Smith should all be on fantasy benches.

Sit ‘Em

Ezekiel Elliott at Ravens, (Tues. 8:05 p.m. ET, FOX): I get it. Chances are you have to start Elliott, but you should do it with tempered expectations. He’s scored 12 or fewer fantasy points in all but one game since Dak Prescott went down, including four games with single digits. The Cowboys' offensive line is in shambles too, and a matchup in Baltimore isn’t favorable. Unless COVID-19 decimates the Ravens on defense, Elliott remains a serious gamble.

Giovani Bernard at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Bernard has fallen on hard times in recent weeks, scoring fewer than nine fantasy points in each of his last three games. He’s also seen no more than 12 touches in those contests, despite the absence of Joe Mixon. Bernard is a fade for me this week too, as the Bengals face a Dolphins defense that’s allowed just three total touchdowns to visiting runners. At best, Bernard is a desperation flex starter this week.

Darrell Henderson at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Henderson’s touches in the Rams backfield have shrunk in recent weeks, as he’s averaged 9.3 opportunities over the last four games. That’s due to a move to more of a three-headed backfield monster with Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers both getting more touches. D.H. has also failed in the stat sheets, scoring fewer than 10 fantasy points in all but one of his last six games. He’s just not startable right now.

Zack Moss at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Devin Singletary led all Buffalo backs in touch share (28.6%) and fantasy points (11.2) last week, so Moss hasn’t separated himself in this difficult committee. He’s also heading into a bad matchup, as the Bills travel west to face the 49ers (in Arizona due to COVID-19 issues). Their defense has been tough on running backs, allowing just nine total touchdowns and the eighth-fewest fantasy points this season.

More Sits

Duke Johnson vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Adrian Peterson at Bears (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Devin Singletary at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Fades

