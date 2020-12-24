NFL Week 16 Injury Report – Key Updates Prior to Fantasy Football Championship Weekend

Before you finalize your Week 16 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders. Here is a list of key players to monitor.

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford – Detroit Lions

INJURY: RIBS

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Maintaining the same designation he had all last week, Stafford is questionable for the Lions’ home game against Tampa Bay on Saturday. Stafford played through his rib injury last week but faces a tough test this week. Detroit has injuries across the offensive line and the backup players will be asked to contain the Buccaneers’ pass rush that is tied for third in the league with 43 sacks. Stafford will also be without WR Kenny Golladay for an eight straight game.

Derek Carr – Las Vegas Raiders

INJURY: GROIN

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Initially labelled as a serious injury, after he played just two series against the Chargers last week, Carr put in a full practice on Wednesday. Although that’s a good sign that he will be available, Carr is still listed as questionable to start on Saturday at home against Miami. Backup Marcus Mariota, who posted 29.10 fantasy points last week, would get the start if Carr is ruled out. The Dolphins have a stingy pass defense so both Las Vegas quarterbacks are risky options.

Nick Mullens – San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: ELBOW

STATUS: OUT - IR

Injured during the 49ers’ loss to Dallas last week, Mullens has been placed on IR and will miss the rest of the season. A journeyman backup, Mullens ends the 2020 NFL season with 160.70 fantasy points over ten games. Third string backup C.J. Beathard will start when San Francisco visits Arizona on Saturday. Josh Rosen was acquired off the Tampa Bay practice squad and he will backup Beathard. It seems wise to avoid the San Francisco offense during championship week.

Alex Smith – Washington Football Team

INJURY: CALF

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

After being inactive last week, during Washington’s loss to Seattle, Smith was limited in practice on Wednesday. It’s not encouraging that he didn’t participate in team drills and only managed to workout on the side. Backup Dwayne Haskins took all of the first-team reps in practice but was stripped of his team captain title. Haskins posted 19.55 fantasy points last week. He has a $5,200 price in the NFL $1M Play-Action DFS contest at DraftKings but is a risky starting option.

Daniel Jones – New York Giants

INJURY: ANKLE + HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Jones was limited during the Giants practice on Wednesday but did participate in first-team quarterback drills. While media reports say he looked better than he did last week - Jones will likely be a game-time when New York visits Baltimore on Sunday. Backup Colt McCoy would get a second straight start if Jones is inactive again. McCoy posted just 11.35 points last week against Seattle. Fantasy players should avoid whoever starts for Giants against the Ravens.

Running Backs

Ronald Jones – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURY: FINGER + COVID-19

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

Although he would likely be able to play through his finger injury, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday that he is doubtful Jones will be removed from reserve/COVID-19 list. Leonard Fournette posted 65 total yards and two touchdowns against Atlanta last week. He is priced at $5,500 in the Saturday DFS contests at DraftKings. Detroit has allowed 25 touchdowns to running backs and 137.3 rushing yards per game and this season.

Chase Edmonds – Arizona Cardinals

INJURY: ANKLE + KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Looking like he will be a game-time decision, for the second week in a row, Edmonds missed practice on Wednesday. The knee issue is a new injury and he is listed as questionable when Arizona hosts San Francisco on Saturday. Kenyon Drake would receive additional carries, plus targets in the passing game, if Edmonds doesn’t suit up. Dallas backup RB Tony Pollard racked up 31.20 fantasy points as duel threat running back against the 49ers' defense last week.

Raheem Mostert – San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: OUT - IR

An injury-plagued season has ended for Mostert after he was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Ankle and knee injuries limited Mostert to just eight games. He opened the season with 43.80 fantasy points, during the first two games, but his season ends with just 101.70 total points. Jeff Wilson, Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon will form a running back committee when San Francisco visits Arizona on Saturday. Wilson is the best fantasy option from that group.

Cam Akers – Los Angeles Rams

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: OUT

Los Angeles will be without Akers for their Week 16 NFC West battle against the Seahawks. Akers played through a high-ankle sprain last week but head coach Sean McVay said he will sit out this week. Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson will form a backfield committee for the Rams when they visit Seattle on Sunday. Henderson is priced at $4,500 in contests at DraftKings this weekend. He is worth considering as low-cost option to fill out rosters in daily fantasy games.

James Robinson – Jacksonville Jaguars

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Dealing with what’s considered a minor ankle injury, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone “rested” Robinson during practice on Wednesday. For his part, Robinson told Marrone he wants to play and feels healthy enough to start when the Jaguars battle the Bears at home on Sunday. Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo would form a committee if Robinson sits out. Chicago has been decent defending the run but Dalvin Cook rushed for 132 yards and one TD last week.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire – Kansas City Chiefs

INJURY: ANKLE + HIP

STATUS: DOUTFUL

Injured in the fourth quarter, during the Chiefs’ win in New Orleans last week, Edwards-Helaire missed practice Wednesday and is doubtful to play against Atlanta. While not official yet – he is expected to sit out the next two games. Le'Veon Bell will take over as the lead running back with Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson serving as backups. Atlanta has been decent against the run but, with a $5,800 DFS price at DraftKings, Bell deserves consideration.

Antonio Gibson – Washington Football Team

INJURY: TOE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Somewhat encouraging, after he was inactive the last two weeks, Gibson managed to put in a limited practice session on Wednesday. While practice time on Thursday and Friday will determine his status – Gibson is a low-end RB1 option if he plays when Washington hosts Carolina on Sunday. J.D. McKissic posted 25.70 fantasy points last week and he is the back to start if Gibson sits out. Payton Barber is also in the mix but he has just 53.00 fantasy points this season.

Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys

INJURY: CALF

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Elliott said his bruised calf feels "way better than last week" and he managed to put in a limited practice on Wednesday. That said, even if he is 100% healthy, Elliott is no longer a “must start” option in any fantasy format. That’s especially true after backup Tony Pollard posted 131 total yards and two touchdowns last week. If Elliott is active, expect him to share time with Pollard when Dallas hosts Philadelphia on Sunday. That makes both running backs risky starters.

Wide Receivers

Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: OUT - IR

New Orleans placed Thomas on the IR and he will miss the remainder of the regular season. He is eligible to return for the first round of the playoffs and will be a top option in DFS contests if he is healthy. Tre'Quan Smith missed practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. That leaves Emmanuel Sanders and TE Jared Cook as reliable receiver options when the Saints host Minnesota on Christmas Day. They have a favorable matchup against the Vikings leaky pass defense.

DeVante Parker / Jakeem Grant – Miami Dolphins

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Not much has changed since last week, as Parker and Grant were limited in practice on Wednesday. Both players sat out against New England and are questionable to play on Saturday when the Dolphins battle the Raiders in Las Vegas. While their practice time on Thursday needs to be monitored - they have a favorable matchup against the Las Vegas defense if they play. The Raiders are giving up 259.6 pass yards per game and have allowed 24 touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill – Kansas City Chiefs

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Hill sat out practice on Wednesday and Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid said Hill's hamstring "tightened up" during the game against New Orleans last week. While his practice time needs monitoring - Hill was likely held out as precaution and for rest. He should be good to go against the Falcons leaky pass defense on Sunday. The Chiefs are -10.5 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kansas City will clinch the lone AFC playoff bye with a win at home against Atlanta on Sunday.

Keenan Allen – Los Angeles Chargers

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Questionable last week, ahead of the Chargers game against the Raiders on Thursday night, Allen ended up playing limited snaps and caught just one pass for 17 yards. He missed practice on Wednesday and is listed as question when Los Angeles hosts Denver on Sunday. Projected as a game-time decision, Allen is risky starter as he may be on a limited snap count again this week. WR Mike Williams (back) is not listed on the Chargers injury report this week.

Julio Jones – Atlanta Falcons

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

After sitting out the last two games – Jones missed practiced on Wednesday. He did attend the session but only worked out on the side with Atlanta's training staff. Interim coach Raheem Morris said Jones is "a bit closer" to being able to suit up but he is doubtful to play when Atlanta visits Kansas City on Sunday. Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage will be the top receiver options for QB Matt Ryan. Expect the Falcons to run a pass heavy offense to keep pace with the Chiefs.

Terry McLaurin – Washington Football Team

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

A reoccurring theme, over the last four weeks, McLaurin missed another early-week practice as he sat out on Wednesday. The good news is the nagging ankle injury hasn’t forced him to miss any games. The bad news is McLaurin has a just 22.50 total fantasy points during the last three games. McLaurin has averaged 9.5 targets and 15.0 points per match during six games with Dwayne Haskins as the Washington starter. Expect similar numbers against the Carolina Panthers.

Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki – Miami Dolphins

INJURY: SHOULDER

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Gesicki was inactive against New England last week but managed to practice on a limited basis on Tuesday and Wednesday. He is listed as questionable for the Dolphins’ road game in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Durham Smythe caught five passes for 40 yards and Adam Shaheen caught one pass for 15 yards against the Patriots last week. Neither player offers reliable fantasy value if Gesicki is inactive again this week. Gesicki has a favorable matchup if he starts.

George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

While it may end up as an unfulfilled Christmas fantasy wish, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has stated that Kittle has a "chance" to return when San Francisco plays Arizona on Saturday. Shanahan added, “I think he’s got a chance this week. If he’s good, I plan on playing him.” If Kittle does suit up - fantasy players should limit their expectations as he has missed six straight games. C.J. Beathard getting the start at QB also doesn’t bode well for Kittle having a productive return.

Hunter Henry – Los Angles Chargers

INJURY: ILLNESS

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Although the nature of his illness hasn’t been revealed - Henry has not practiced this week. He is listed as questionable for the Chargers’ home game against the Broncos on Sunday. Posting a season-high 17.50 fantasy points - Henry caught five passes for 65 yards and one touchdown against the Raiders last week. He caught four passes for 33 yards when the Chargers visited Denver back in Week 8. The Broncos have allowed just four tight end touchdowns this season.

Eric Ebron – Pittsburgh Steelers

INJURY: BACK

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Ebron suffered a back injury in the second quarter during Pittsburgh’s Week 15 loss to the Bengals on Monday night. He was hit hard by two Cincinnati defenders and did not return. Ebron sat out practice on Wednesday and is questionable for the Steelers’ home game against the Colts on Sunday. With TE Zach Gentry (knee) already on IR - Vance McDonald would get the start if Ebron doesn’t suit up. McDonald hasn’t caught a pass since Week 9 and should not be started.

