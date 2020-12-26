Report: Browns Place Landry, Three Other WRs on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns placed four wide receivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's contest against the New York Jets.

Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were deemed high-risk close contacts after linebacker B.J Goodson tested positive on Saturday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Browns delayed their flight to New Jersey earlier on Saturday after Goodson's positive test.

Browns linebacker Jacob Phillip was also added to the list. All five players are out and will not play against the Jets, Schefter added.

Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills, however, was activated on Saturday after being placed on the team's list earlier this week as a close contact.

With Marvin Hall the only receiver on the Browns' 53-man roster not ruled out, Cleveland is elevating Derrick Willies and Ja'Marcus Bradley from the practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Cleveland has the chance to clinch its first playoff berth in 18 years with a victory on Sunday and if either Miami, Baltimore or Indianapolis loses.