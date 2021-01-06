2021 Super Wild-Card Weekend Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends

Super Wild-Card Weekend Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Jared Cook vs. Bears (Sun. 4:40 p.m. ET, CBS): Cook has been putting up good totals in recent weeks, scoring 11-plus fantasy points in four of his last five games, including 14.3 points in last week's win over the Panthers. He’ll be in a good spot to produce this week, too, as the Bears have given up 12 touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. What’s more, the position has scored nine or more fantasy points 11 times against Chicago this season.

Austin Hooper at Steelers (Sun. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC): Hooper has played at a high level in recent weeks, scoring 13-plus fantasy points in each of his last three games. That includes a 13.7-point performance against the Steelers a week ago. And while Pittsburgh has been tough on tight ends overall this season, Hooper has beaten them for a combined 23.9 fantasy points in two regular-season games. Hooper should post top-five numbers at the position this week.

Austin Hooper at Steelers (DraftKings: $3,900)

Rob Gronkowski at Football Team (DraftKings: $3,900)

Jonnu Smith vs. Ravens (Sun. 1:05 p.m. ET, ESPN): Smith is coming off a big stinker against the Texans, scoring just 1.8 fantasy points. He’s now failed to score more than 4.3 points in four of his last five games, and this week’s matchup against the Ravens isn’t favorable. Their defense has surrendered just five touchdowns to enemy tight ends, and Smith has become a touchdown-dependent option for the most part. He’s a risk for those playing in playoff fantasy leagues.

Jimmy Graham at Saints (Sun. 4:40 p.m. ET, CBS): Graham is coming off a good regular season, scoring eight touchdowns in his first year in Chicago. That tied for the fourth-most among tight ends. Still, he’s been inconsistent in the stat sheets with fewer than seven fantasy points in five of his last seven games. The Saints have also allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends since Week 9, so Graham is better left to the sidelines in Super Wild-Card Weekend.

Tyler Higbee at Seahawks (DraftKings: $3,400)

Jimmy Graham at Saints (DraftKings: $3,300)

