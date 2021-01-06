2021 Super Wild-Card Weekend Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Super Wild-Card Weekend Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Tom Brady at Football Team (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC): Brady has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring 23+ fantasy points in three straight games during which time he’s thrown for a combined 10 touchdowns. This week’s matchup against the Football Team is tough on paper, but they’ve given it up to stars like Kyler Murray (32 points) and Lamar Jackson (25 points), and even Jared Goff beat them for nearly 25 points this season. I like Brady as a top-five quarterback.

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Browns (Sun. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC): Roethlisberger got a week of rest to get closer to 100 percent for what will be a rematch against the Browns. Big Ben has been good at home, averaging nearly 20 points in his last 24 games at Heinz Field. The matchup is right too, as the Browns have given it up to top-notch quarterbacks all season. The position has produced six games with more than 24 fantasy points when facing the Browns this season.

DFS Bargains

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Browns (DraftKings: $6,100)

Drew Brees vs. Bears (DraftKings: $5,700)

Super Wild-Card Weekend Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my super wild-card weekend rankings before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings.

MORE: Super Wild-Card Weekend Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Super Wild-Card Weekend Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield vs. Steelers (Sun. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC): Mayfield scored just 16.2 points in last week’s win over a Steelers squad that rested some starters for the postseason. He gets to face Pittsburgh for the second straight week, and chances are the results won’t be much better. Not only did the Steelers allow the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, but their defense held Mayfield to a combined 21.5 fantasy points in their two 2020 games.

Mitchell Trubisky at Saints (Sun. 4:40 p.m. ET, CBS): Trubisky has had some good stat lines in recent weeks, but he’s still failed to score more than 19 points in four of his last six games. That includes three games with fewer than 14 points. This week, he's a fade for me, as the Bears (who backed into the postseason) have a tough road game against the Saints. Their defense allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks (15.8 PPG) in 2020.

DFS Fades

Russell Wilson vs. Rams (DraftKings: $6,600)

Baker Mayfield at Steelers (DraftKings: $5,400)

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!