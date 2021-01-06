2021 Super Wild-Card Weekend Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses

Super Wild-Card Weekend Start ‘Em: Defenses

Buccaneers D/ST at Football Team (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC): The Football Team is the weakest team in the postseason field, winning just seven games in a terrible NFC East. Their offense has averaged just 20.9 points per game, worst among playoff teams, and their line has surrendered 50 sacks (tied for the second-most), and they’ve committed the fourth-most giveaways in the league.

DFS Bargains

Buccaneers at Football Team (DraftKings: $3,300)

Super Wild-Card Weekend Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my super wild-card weekend rankings before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings.

MORE: Super Wild-Card Weekend Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Super Wild-Card Weekend Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Colts D/ST at Bills (Sat. 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Colts fielded one of the top D/STs in the regular season, but a road matchup against Josh Allen and the Bills isn’t at all favorable. Their offense has averaged the second-most points (31.3 PPG), are tied for the third-most yards (396.4 YPG), and are tied for the 11th-fewest giveaways. I’d keep the Colts in the stables (in fantasy) in this AFC battle.

DFS Fades

Colts D/ST at Bills (DraftKings: $2,200)

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!