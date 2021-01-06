SI.com
2021 Super Wild-Card Weekend Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers - Fantasy Football Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for super wild-card weekend from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.
Author:
Publish date:

Super Wild-Card Weekend Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Marquise Brown at Titans (Sun. 1:05 p.m. ET, ESPN): Brown has been on quite a hot streak, scoring 13 or more fantasy points in each of his last six games. That includes a 21.1-point explosion against the Bengals last week. Next up is a date with the Titans, who gave up 22 touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points opposing wide receivers. This could be a high-scoring affair, as DK Sportsbook has the over-under at 54.5, so look for Brown to shine again this week.

Diontae Johnson vs. Browns (Sun. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC): Johnson finished as the No. 21 fantasy wideout this season, averaging nearly 15 points per game. He’ll be in that range (or better) this week, as the Steelers host a Browns defense that's given up more fantasy points to home wideouts than any other team in the league. With Ben Roethlisberger back under center, Johnson is also guaranteed to see many targets for a passing attack that should score plenty of points.

DFS Bargains

  • Antonio Brown at Football Team (DraftKings: $6,100)
  • Marquise Brown at Titans (DraftKings: $5,400)

Super Wild-Card Weekend Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my super wild-card weekend rankings before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings.

MORE: Super Wild-Card Weekend Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Super Wild-Card Weekend Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Tyler Lockett vs. Rams (Sat. 4:40 p.m. ET, FOX): Lockett finished the regular season on a high note, scoring 33 fantasy points in a win over the 49ers. Still, he had scored 12.3 or fewer points in his previous five games. That includes a 7.4-point effort against this week’s opponent, the Rams. Their defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers, and slot men have averaged just 11.5 points a game. I’d also beware D.K. Metcalf this weekend as well.

Robert Woods at Seahawks (Sat. 4:40 p.m. ET, FOX): Woods put up a stinker in last week’s win over the Cardinals, posting 7.6 fantasy points with John Wolford under center. It looks like Jared Goff (thumb) will be out for this week’s contest in Seattle too, so it’s going to be tough to trust Woods or any Rams pass catchers. Also, the Seahawks have been much tougher against opposing wide receivers in recent weeks. There’s not a Rams player to start with confidence.

DFS Fades

  • Tyler Lockett vs. Rams (DraftKings: $6,900)
  • Robert Woods at Seahawks (DraftKings: $6,200)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!

