12 Worst Free Agent Signings Based on Fantasy Value Since 1990

The 2021 free-agent period is slated to be one of the most exciting maybe ever. With many big names likely to change teams, we are certain to have plenty to analyze and discuss in the coming weeks. Before that all goes down, however, let’s take a look back at how free agency has affected fantasy football in the last 30 years. Earlier this week, we looked at some of the best free-agent signings based on fantasy points. But with the good comes the bad, so now it’s time to take another trip down memory lane (or maybe it’s misery lane) and look at some of the worst free-agent signings since 1990.

The parameters are simple. Each player had to move from one NFL team to another, which is the reason you won’t see any undrafted free agents on the list. The player also had to experience a decline in fantasy value with his new franchise, at least on some level. For example, Brock Osweiler moving to the Houston Texans in 2016 was clearly a bad free-agent move, but he wasn’t all that great in Denver, so he wouldn't fit the bill.

So without further ado, here’s my top 12 worst free-agent player moves since 1990.

1. Le’Veon Bell (2018)

Bell was among the elite backs in fantasy land for much of his time in Pittsburgh, ranking no worse than third in points at the position in three straight full seasons. He held out of the entire 2018 season over a contract dispute and went on to sign with the Jets ahead of the 2019 campaign. He saw his numbers drop across the board for Gang Green, including a career-low 3.2 yards per carry. His RB16 finish was a disappointment, and the Jets ultimately released him the following season.

2. Andre Rison (1995)

Rison recorded many big statistical seasons in Atlanta, finishing 11th or better in fantasy points among receivers for five straight years. That included four top-six finishes and three top threes. However, when he signed with the Browns, he fell out of the top 40 fantasy wideouts altogether. Rison lasted one year in Cleveland before bouncing around the league and retiring after the 2000 campaign.

3. Daunte Culpepper (2006)

Culpepper had long been a fantasy superstar with the Vikings, finishing either first or second in points among quarterbacks four times. He suffered a knee injury in 2005 but was still one of the top free-agent quarterbacks in 2006, along with Drew Brees (coming off shoulder surgery). The Dolphins had their pick of the two and chose Culpepper. He played just four games for Miami in a forgettable campaign, while Brees went on to become a fantasy star in New Orleans.

4. Peerless Price (2002)

Price had a breakout season for the Bills in 2002, posting 94 catches, 1,252 yards, and nine touchdowns while ranking sixth in points. That big year earned him a nice contract with the Falcons the following season, but Price couldn't live up to heightened expectations. In two seasons in Atlanta, he finished 27th and tied for 28th in fantasy points among wide receivers. For fantasy fans, the Price was wrong.

5. David Boston (2003)

Boston established himself as a fantasy star during his time with the Cardinals, producing a pair of top-17 finishes at wide receiver. That included a 2001 campaign that saw him lead the league in receiving yards and rank as the WR4. He left the desert in 2002 for San Diego, where he had one top-20 finish and missed the entire 2004 season with a knee injury. He finished his career being more well known for his increased muscle mass and off-field issues than for his fantasy football prowess.

6. DeMarco Murray (2015)

Murray was one of the top running backs in fantasy football in 2014, producing more than 2,200 scrimmage yards, 13 touchdowns, and nearly 22 fantasy points per game for the Cowboys. He signed with the rival Eagles the following season, and his stats declined sharply across the board while in a committee with Ryan Mathews. Murray rebounded in Tennessee in 2016, but he busted in Philadelphia.

7. Jeff Garcia (2004)

Garcia was a fantasy star during his time with the 49ers, as he ranked in the top eight in points among quarterbacks in four straight seasons (including two No. 1 finishes). He signed with the Browns ahead of the 2004 campaign, and his numbers all tanked. He missed five games, had just 10 touchdown passes, and ranked an unimpressive 27th in points. He had minimal value for the rest of his NFL career.

8. Jimmy Graham (2018)

Graham established himself as a fantasy superstar during his time with the Saints, and he remained a top-10 tight end in his final two seasons with the Seahawks (2016-2017). He signed with the Packers in 2018, and many fantasy fans believed he would remain a valuable asset with Aaron Rodgers throwing him the football. Instead, Graham finished as the TE20 and TE33 in two seasons in Green Bay.

9. Ahman Green (2007)

Green was a fantasy star for several seasons while playing in Green Bay, finishing 14th or better among running back in each of his final six full years with the team. That included a trio of top-four finishes. He signed with the Texans in his age-30 season, and his numbers tailed off at a dramatic rate. He averaged just 277 rushing yards and 12.5 catches in his 14 career games across two seasons in Houston.

10. Javon Walker (2008)

Walker had a few monster seasons in the stats sheets as a member of the Packers, and he had one top-15 campaign after being dealt to Denver ahead of the 2006 season. He somehow landed a big deal with the Raiders next, and he rewarded them with 15 catches before landing on injured reserve. Walker played in just three games and didn’t catch a pass for the Silver & Black the following season.

11. Mike Wallace (2012)

Wallace ranked as a top-10 fantasy wide receiver in two of his final three seasons with the Steelers, but a free-agent move to Miami was anything but good for his value. He finished tied for 25th among wideouts in 2012 and ranked 20th at the position the following season before moving on to Minnesota. Wallace was never nearly as valuable in the fantasy football world after leaving the Steel City.

12. Edgerrin James (2006)

James emerged into one of the elite running backs in all of fantasy football during his time with the Colts, rushing for over 1,500 yards four times and finishing in the top eight in points five times. He left the Colts for Arizona as a free agent after the 2005 campaign, and his numbers declined across the board. Edge finished no better than 13th in fantasy points during his time with the Cardinals.

