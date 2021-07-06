2021 Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Team Outlook

Coaching

Arizona brought in Kliff Kingsbury as the head coach in 2019, which led to a 13-18-1 record after two seasons. Their offense scored 410 points (13th) while ranking sixth in yards. They scored 185 more points than in 2018 (225) and 49 more than 2019 (361).

Over the previous six seasons, Kingsbury was the head coach for Texas Tech. His teams went 35-40 while never having a winning season in conference play. He is a former NFL and CFL player. His forte comes on the offensive side of the ball. The Cardinals want to throw the ball, and the addition of DeAndre Hopkins (115/1,407/6) raised the passing bar while also setting up a better structure for their wide receivers.

The Cardinals still don’t have an offensive coordinator, leaving the role of play-calling to their head coach. Kingsbury helped Patrick Mahomes reach an elite level while also working with Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, and Baker Mayfield.

Vance Joseph returns as the defensive coordinator after losing the Broncos' head coaching job in 2018. Joseph went 11-21 in two seasons with Denver. In 2016, Vance held the defensive coordinator job for the Dolphins. He has 16 seasons of experience in the NFL.

Arizona progressed to 13th in yards allowed by their defense. They shaved off 75 points from 2019 (442 – 28th), leading to a move to 12th points allowed (367).

Free Agency

The Cardinals signed DE J.J. Watt, CB Malcolm Butler, and CB Darqueze to their defense. They lost CB Patrick Peterson, DE Haason Reddick, and LB De’Vondre Campbell.

Over his last 24 contests, Watt had 76 combined tackles and nine sacks. He starts the year at 32. When healthy and in his prime, Watt averaged over 75 tackles and 17 sacks over 80 games. Injuries cost him 31 starts since 2015.

Butler tends to see a high volume of targets, leading to risk in yards and touchdowns allowed. However, his play in 2020 improved in coverage while seeing a slight fade in run support.

Darqueze missed eight games last year due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals drafted him in the first round in 2014, but he only had over 700 snaps in one season (2017). His run defense can be an asset, and receivers tend to gain short yards per catch against him.

Peterson has been a top player at his position since being drafted in the first round in 2011. His play slipped in 2020, leading to many big plays and struggles with touchdowns allowed.

Reddick had his best season in the NFL thanks to a switch back to a pass rusher on the defensive line. He has four years of experience while being drafted in the first round by the Cardinals in 2017.

Campbell has been a liability in all areas over the past three seasons.

Arizona added RB James Conner after RB Kenyan Drake signed with the Raiders.

Injuries led to Conner missing 12 games from 2018 to 2020. When healthy, he runs well with value in the passing game. His yards per catch (6.1 in 2020) faded in back-to-back seasons.

Drake struggled to find his rhythm in too many games last year, leading to regression in his yards per rush (4.0) and yards per catch (5.5). Nevertheless, he scored 27 touchdowns over his past 45 games.

After losing WR Larry Fitzgerald to possible retirement, the Cardinals took a flier on WR A.J. Green. Unfortunately, his demise started in 2018 (46/694/6) due to seven missed games due to a toe injury, followed by a lost season in 2019 with an ankle issue. Green never found his rhythm last year despite playing in 16 games.

The Cardinals lost TE Dan Arnold to the Panthers. Over the past four seasons, he alternated homes between Arizona and New Orleans. Arnold reached new heights in 2020 (31/438/4) with Kyler Murray throwing him the ball.

The only other change was the addition of G Brian Winters. He played his way to a bench role over the final five weeks in 2020 while continuing to be a below-average player in run and pass blocking.

Draft

LB Zaven Collins

His game fits the “Do Your Job Mold,” with a higher ceiling if he can improve his reads on developing plays. In addition, Collins fills gaps in run support with strength in his tackling. He understands his responsibilities in coverage. His next step starts by adding more fire in his attack while developing his game in the pass rush.

WR Rondale Moore

Despite lacking size (5’7” and 180 lbs.), he plays with strength with exceptional value in his route running and open field ability. Moore brings vision and extreme quickness to the slot position. His style of play should be dangerous in the Cardinals’ passing game as a small catch close to the line of scrimmage can lead to a difference-maker touchdown.

CB Marco Wilson

His overall talents should reach a high ceiling if Wilson adds in the cerebral part of the game. He looks the part of a playmaking cornerback, with enough vision to be on-time defending passes. Wilson will need to mix it up against the run and show more fight in coverage to reach his potential.

DE Victor Dimukeje

Dimukeje projects to be a power pass rusher who may lack the range to finish if delayed after the snap. His run defense points to an early-down bench role. He can’t reach a higher ceiling without developing depth in his moves rushing the quarterback.

CB Tay Gowan

Gowan isn’t where he needs to be in technique while offering questionable speed and quickness. His best chance to receive playing time comes in press coverage over a shorter field. He continues to develop his body, but his strength trails the NFL standard coming out of college.

S James Wiggins

Wiggins regressed over his final year in college due to his recovery from a torn ACL. He attacks short-area zones with playmaking ability. His value takes a hit when in chase mode. Wiggins needs to improve his vision as well.

C Michal Menet

His wins come from power that plays well against bullies. He struggles to reach attackers outside his small piece of real estate. Pass protection looks to be an issue early in his career.

Offensive Line

The Cardinals improved to 7th in rushing yards (2,237) with 22 touchdowns and 17 runs over 20 yards. They averaged only 4.7 yards per carry with 29.9 attempts per game (5.1 more rushes than 2019).

Arizona climbed to 18th in passing yards (4,102) with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. They gained 7.1 yards per pass attempt with only 14 completions over 40 yards. Their offensive line allowed 29 sacks.

LT D.J. Humphries

Over the past two seasons, Humphries made 32 starts while developing into an elite player for the first time in his career in 2020. He finished as one of the best players in run blocking with improvement in pass protection. Arizona drafted him in the first round in 2015.

LG Justin Pugh

Pugh had repeated success in pass blocking, moving closer to the league average in the run game. Over his first four years in the NFL for the Giants, he offered an edge in all areas. He is also a former first-round pick (2013).

C Rodney Hudson

The Cardinals acquired Hudson via a trade with the Raiders in mid-March. Over the previous decade, he ranked at the top of the league in pass protection, with almost no sacks allowed over the past six years. His run blocking has consistently been in a favorable area. Hudson should push this line to a higher level in 2021.

RG Josh Jones

The best player not listed as a starter for the Cardinals’ offensive line is Jones. He came off the bench in nine matchups in his rookie season after getting drafted in the third round. He needs plenty of work in his technique to fine-tune his skill set in pass protection. Jones should develop into a starter with his run blocking expected to play well early in his career.

RT Kelvin Beachum

In his first season with Arizona, Beachum solidified the right tackle position in pass protection while falling short in run blocking. He has a long resume in the NFL while playing for four franchises.

OL Snapshot

The structure of this offensive line points to a longer passing window for Kyler Murray in 2021. In his first two years, he settled for the short completions (6.9 and 7.1 yards) on many plays. The success in the run game should be a given, thanks to a running quarterback.

Offense

Arizona finished 2020 with the fourth-most plays while running the ball 46.8 percent of the time. They also averaged 35.9 passes, which came in above the league average.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray

In his second season with Arizona, Murray became an elite fantasy option. He had growth in his passing yards (3,971), completion rate (67.2), and pass touchdowns (26) while becoming an impact player in the run game (133/819/11). Over 32 games in his career, he gained 7.0 yards per pass attempt and 6.0 yards per rush.

His season started with seven games (29.60, 36.00, 31.10, 30.80, 41.70, 41.75, and 33.35) with over 29.00 fantasy points in nine starts. Over this span, he gained 2,979 combined yards with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Defenses slow him down over his final seven games on the ground (46/215/1). The Cardinals gave him a quick hook in Week 17, leading to 252 passing yards and 1.5 passing touchdowns per game. Despite his regression, he averaged 39.3 passes per game.

Fantasy Outlook: The Cardinals still lack a viable tight end while owning one of the best wide receivers in the game. His offensive line protects well in pass protection, and Rondale Moore could hit the ground running as a possession option with explosiveness with the ball in his hands. Christian Kirk set a high floor while A.J. Green is the wild card. Murray looks to be on a path for 5,300 combined yards, pushing over 40 scores while ranking third in the early draft season.

Other Options: Colt McCoy, Chris Streveler

Running Backs

Over the past two seasons, the Cardinals’ backs finished with nearly the same production (2020: 2,043 combined yards with 16 touchdowns and 76 catches, 2019: 2,024 combined yards with 19 touchdowns and 77 catches). Last year, their running back lost value in yards per rush (4.3) and yards per catch (6.9).

Chase Edmonds

Edmonds finished 2020 with career-highs in rushing yards (448), receiving yards (402), and catches (53). The Cardinals gave him two starts, leading to 233 combined yards with 10 catches on 40 touches. Over his other 14 matchups, he had fewer than nine rushes in each contest. Edmonds had over 10 touches on five games.

Fantasy Outlook: His early July ADP (67) ranks 28th at the running back position in PPR leagues. Edmonds finished 25th last year in running back scoring (168.30 fantasy points). The Cardinals expect to give him the lead role on passing downs with a minimum of 35 percent of the running back carries in the run game. His next step should be 180 combined touches with 1,000 yards, seven touchdowns, and 60-plus catches. Edmonds projects as a mid-range RB2 in PPR leagues while looking like a value at this point of the draft season.

James Conner

Over the past three seasons with a starting job in Pittsburgh, Conner missed 12 games, leading to a challenging player to manage in the fantasy market. He played well in 2018 (1,370 yards with 13 touchdowns and 55 catches over 13 games. His success placed him sixth in running back scoring (282.00 fantasy points) in PPR leagues.

In 2020, Conner started the year with an early exit in Week 1 (17 combined yards with two catches). He delivered top-tier running back production over his next five games (546 combined yards with four touchdowns and 13 catches – 18.3 fantasy points per game).

After a dull four games (227 combined yards with one touchdown and 10 catches), Conner missed three of the following four weeks (Covid and a quad issue) while adding a steady end to the year over his final three matchups (195 combined yards with two scores and 15 catches – 15.5 FPPG).

His season ended with a toe injury that required surgery. Arizona expects Conner to be ready for training camp.

Fantasy Outlook: Based on his ADP (104), Conner will outperform his price point if he can stay healthy for most of the season. He ranks 40th at running back in PPR leagues. On a path for 200-plus carries with mid-level touchdowns, 30 catches, and 1,000 combined yards. Conner brings injury risk and a higher ceiling if he can stay on the field.

Other Options: Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward, Khalfani Muhammad, Tavien Feaster

Wide Receivers

The addition of DeAndre Hopkins ended up leading to only 16 more catches for 240 yards and six touchdowns on one target. Their wide receivers gained 70 percent of the Cardinals’ passing yards and two-third of their completions over the previous two seasons.

DeAndre Hopkins

Despite some quiet games (3/30, 5/51, 5/55, and 4/35), Hopkins matched his career-high in catches (115) with his third-highest output in receiving yards (1,407). He averaged 10 targets with regression in scoring six touchdowns.

Hopkins had a floor of eight catches in half of his starts. He gained over 100 yards in seven contests (14/151, 10/137, 6/131/1, 10/103/1, 7/127/1, 9/136, and 9/169/1).

Over eight seasons in the league, Hopkins gained over 1,100 yards six times, including four straight impact years (96/1,378/13, 115/1,572/11, 104/1,165/7, and 115/1,407/6). He has 990 targets over his last 94 games (10.5 per week).

Fantasy Outlook: Entering the 2021 draft season, his only missing link is his previous edge on scoring. Hopkins comes off the board as the fourth receiver with an ADP of 18. He averaged 19.4 fantasy over his last 62 games, which works out to 6.9 catches for 89 yards and 0.60 touchdowns per game. His big-time talent should be drafted no later than the turn in 12-team leagues. Hopkins is on a path for 120 catches for 1,500 yards with double-digit touchdowns.

Christian Kirk

Kirk played well from Week 5 to Week 5 over four games, leading to 17 catches for 324 yards and five touches on 26 targets. The Cardinals struggled to get him the ball over his next seven weeks (25/221 on 39 targets) while gaining only 8.8 yards per catch.

He missed Week 2 with a groin injury while sitting out the last game of the year with a Covid issue. Kirk worked as a WR2 with similar snaps (781) to Larry Fitzgerald (745).

Over his first 39 games in the NFL, Kirk caught 159 passes for 1,902 yards and 12 touchdowns on 255 targets. His best season came in 2019 over 13 matchups (68/709/3).

Fantasy Outlook: Kirk has the potential to be a WR2 with 80-plus catches for 1,000 yards and at least five scores. His ADP (199) falls in the free zone while fantasy owners flip a coin on who will finish as the second-best wide receiver. Ultimately, the success of A.J. Green determines his opportunity. For now, 50 catches for 600 yards with minimal touchdowns.

Rondale Moore

After a sensational first season (114/1,258/12 plus 21 rushes for 213 yards and two scores) at Purdue, Moore only saw the field for seven games in 2018 (20/387/2) and 2019 (35/270). His short stats last year still came to 11.7 catches for 90 yards per week. Moore battled a season-ending hamstring injury in 2018.

Fantasy Outlook: If the shoe fits, an NFL team will get a player into their starting lineup. Moore should be a force over the short-areas of the field in his rookie season while also helping the Cardinals reach a higher ceiling in the passing game. So let’s start the bidding at four catches per game with 750-plus yards with sneaky value in scoring.

A.J. Green

The Cardinals saw enough in Green’s game to sign him to a one-year deal for $8.5 million. Over his 16 games in 2020, he posted only four games of value (8/96, 7/82, 4/41/1, and 6/62/1) with a combined 40 targets. He finished with one catch or fewer in six contests. Surprisingly, Green led the Bengals in wide receiver snaps (820) while gaining over 20 yards.

His last season with productive stats (75/1,078/8) came in 2017.

Fantasy Outlook: Green will start the year at age 33 with plenty of doubt about him re-gaining any fantasy or NFL value. Any investment must come after hearing positive training camp reports.

Other Options: KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella, Rico Gafford

Tight Ends

Arizona’s tight ends only had 50 catches for 646 yards and six touchdowns on 70 targets in 2020. Arizona had a boatload of emptiness this season at the tight end position, pointing to a league-low in production.

Maxx Williams

Despite a second-round pedigree in the 2015 NFL Draft, Williams only has 86 career catches for 801 yards and five touchdowns on 111 targets over 67 games.

Last year he caught eight of his 10 targets for 102 yards and one touchdown while gaining over 20 yards on two plays.

Fantasy Outlook: Not much to get excited about here, but William does appear to be the top pass-catching option at tight end for the Cardinals in 2021.

Other Options: Darrell Daniels, Ross Travis, Ian Bunting, Cary Angeline

Kicker

Matt Prater

Over the last six years, Prater had been one of the better kickers from 50 yards or longer (35-for-47), leading to a 74.5 conversion rate. His success pushed him to 24th in field goal percentage (83.8) all-time, with most of his failures coming from 40-for-49 yards (72-for-98).

In 2020, he made only three-quarters of his 28 field goals with three missed extra points in 41 chances.

Fantasy Outlook: Arizona scored 49 touchdowns last year while creating 30 field goals. Prater has plenty of leg, helping him to a higher fantasy ranking this year. On a path to be a top 10 kicker with some impact games.

Defense

Arizona bumped to 22nd in rushing yards allowed (2,008 yards) while allowing 14 touchdowns and 10 runs over 20 yards. Ball carriers gained only 4.6 yards per rush, with 27.3 runs per game.

The Cardinals finished 10th in passing yards allowed (3,623) with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Their defense delivered 48 sacks while quarterbacks gained 6.9 yards per pass attempt.

DE Zach Allen

In his second season, Allen made seven starts leading to 35 tackles and two sacks while being a liability against the run. He offers an exciting combination of instincts, power, and quickness, which helps him disrupt at the point of attack. He has an excellent feel for run defense with upside in his counter moves to attack the quarterback. However, his lack of speed limits his range and recovery value if stalemated at the point of attack.

DE J.J. Watt

Watt only has nine sacks over his previous 24 starts while delivering 76 tackles. His run defense continues to be an edge. He played at his highest level from 2012 to 2015 (79 tackles and 17 sacks per season). Watt starts the year at age 32 with the talent to deliver an impact year.

DT Rashard Lawrence

His first step has a disrupter feel while lacking the speed to reach the quarterback on many plays. He succeeds with hard work and a sticktoitiveness to his style of play. In his rookie season, a calf injury led to minimal playing time and only nine tackles. The Cardinals need someone to step up at this position in 2021.

LB Chandler Jones

Over his last four full seasons with the Cardinals, Jones has 210 tackles, 60 sacks, 15 defended passes, and 17 forced fumbles. His play was exceptional in the pass rush (19 sacks) in 2019 while ranking as an edge in run support. Unfortunately, Jones missed the final 11 games last year due to a biceps injury, leading to a disappointing year.

LB Zaven Collins

Arizona hopes Collins hits the ground running this year after getting drafted in the first round. His game projects to be steady against the run early in his career with some help in coverage.

LB Isaiah Simmons

Simmons brings elite speed (4.39 forty) to the linebacker position. His game plays well in coverage, with the ability to attack the quarterback. He has room for growth in his play and frame while needing improvement in his anticipation and fight in tight quarters in run blocking. Simmons made 54 tackles in his rookie season with two sacks, one interception, and two defended passes. His run defense needs work, and he allowed too many receiving touchdowns.

LB Markus Golden

Twice in Golden’s six-year career, he posted double-digit sacks (12.5 in 2016 and 10 in 2019). The Giants traded him midseason to the Cardinals, but he failed to repeat his previous success. Golden finished with only 23 tackles and 4.5 sacks despite playing all 16 games. As a result, his job is at risk, with minimal value offered against the run.

S Budda Baker



Baker has over 100 tackles in each of the past three seasons while chipping in with two sacks, two interceptions, and six defended passes in 2020. He plays at a high level in run support, with improvement shown in coverage.

S Jalen Thompson

Arizona gave Thompson nine starts in his rookie season after getting drafted in the fifth round. He held receivers to low yards per catch but a high catch rate. However, Thompson has a ton of work needed to be a factor in stopping the run. An ankle injury in 2020 led to 11 missed games and minimal success on the field.

CB Malcolm Butler

He set a career-high in tackles (100) in 2020 while adding four interceptions and 14 defended passes. Butler gets tested on many plays, leading to many yards allowed and some damage in scoring. He has 17 interceptions over his previous 89 games.

CB Byron Murphy

The Cardinals wheeled out Murphy for 31 starts in his first two seasons after getting drafted in the second round. He finished with fade in his tackles (78) with two sacks and eight defended passes. Murphy improved against the run while cleaning up the damage in touchdowns allowed.

Fantasy Defense Snapshot

Despite growth last season, the Cardinals have some questions to answer in 2021. The pass rush should remain a strength with Chandler Jones back, and J.J. Watt added to the team. Stopping the run up the middle may be a challenge. Their secondary has talent and a risk/reward feel in games when Arizona doesn’t get to the quarterback. Only a matchup option for me in fantasy leagues.

