Four-Round Rookie Draft Recap: SiriusXM Dirt Dynasty League

The completion of the 2021 NFL Draft a few weeks back signaled the start of plenty of rookies-only dynasty drafts. That was the case in the Dirt Dynasty League, which is featured on my SiriusXM radio show Fantasy Dirt, which you can catch Monday-Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Sirius 210 XM 87. The league, made up of friends and industry folks, is a full-point PPR format that starts one quarterback and four flex starters (RB/WR/TE).

Fantasy managers who already participate in a dynasty league (I recommend playing in one) and haven’t had their draft can use the results as a useful guide. The recap of the draft includes several trades, which can also help determine a player's value or a specific draft selection (present or future). As you’ll see, the draft is notable in part due to the player (or, more specifically, the position) who was taken with the top overall pick. Enjoy!

ROUND 1

1.1. Luftglass (trade with Harris): Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

1.2. Rhodes: Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

1.3. Fabiano: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

1.4. Dempsey (trade with Anello): Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

1.5. Harris (trade with Luftglass): Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

1.6. Anello (trade with Dempsey): Devonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

1.7. Luftglass (trade with Fabiano via Zegura/Mizanin): Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

1.8. Dameshek: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

1.9. Smith/Harmon: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

1.10. Christy: Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

1.11. Wakefield: Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers

1.12. Porter: Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

Many trades were made in this round. First, Harris dealt the No. 1 and 13 overall picks to Luftglass for the No. 5, 17, 29, and 41 selections and Blake Jarwin. With the No. 1 pick, Luftglass landed Pitts. It’s the first time in a long time a tight end is worth a top-five overall pick in a rookie-only draft, let alone the top spot. I dealt Antonio Gibson to Zegura/Mizanin for the No. 7 overall pick, which I then flipped in a deal with Luftglass. That trade saw me acquire his No. 13 pick in this draft and his 2022 first-round pick. With the No. 7 overall choice, Luftglass took Lawrence to be his franchise quarterback.

The other trade in the round saw Dempsey deal the No. 6 and 30 overall picks to Anello in exchange for the No. 4 selection. That selection turned into Etienne for Dempsey.

Aside from the trades, the first round was mostly chalk in terms of the selections. Harris went second to Rhodes; I chose Chase at No. 3, and Etienne and Williams came soon thereafter. Sermon and Carter, who could be prominent for their respective teams in the next season or two, also came off the board in this round. Smith, Waddle, and Bateman followed behind Chase at wide receiver. At quarterback, Fields went behind Lawrence.

ROUND 2

2.13. Fabiano (trade with Luftglass via Harris): Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers

2.14. Rhodes: Terrace Marshall Jr, WR, Carolina Panthers

2.15. Fabiano: Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets

2.16. Anello: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

2.17. Harris (trade with Luftglass): Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

2.18. Dempsey: Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

2.19. Zegura/Mizanin: Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals

2.20. Dameshek: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

2.21. Smith/Harmon: Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants

2.22. Christy: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

2.23. Wakefield: Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

2.24. Porter: Dyami Brown, WR, Washington Football Team

The round started with the selection of Lance, who I selected to become my quarterback of the future. That move was made after I traded Deshaun Watson, T.Y. Hilton, and a 2022 second-round pick to Zegura/Mizanin for Mike Evans, a 2022 first-rounder, and a 2022 third-rounder. I now have three first-round picks in 2022. With the top running backs off the board, this was a heavy wideout round with six selected. I took Elijah Moore over Rondale and Toney since I see him as New York's slot man of the present and future. Yes, I'm guessing Jamison Crowder won't be there this season. Speaking of the Jets, Dempsey landed Wilson to back up his young No. 1 quarterback, Joe Burrow. Jones, the fifth quarterback selected, went to Wakefield. Dameshek took the first post-Pitts tight end in Freiermuth, who plays for his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.

ROUND 3

3.25. Harris: Josh Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

3.26. Rhodes: Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

3.27. Fabiano: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

3.28. Anello: D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Seattle Seahawks

3.29. Harris (trade with Luftglass): Javian Hawkins, RB, Atlanta Falcons

3.30. Anello (trade with Dempsey): Mike Strachan, WR, Indianapolis Colts

3.31. Zegura/Mizanin: Amari Rodgers, WR, Green Bay Packers

3.32. Dameshek: Ian Book, QB, New Orleans Saints

3.33. Smith/Harmon: Hunter Long, TE, Miami Dolphins

3.34. Christy: Jonathan Adams, WR, Detroit Lions

3.35. Wakefield: Gerrid Doaks, RB, Miami Dolphins

3.36. Porter: Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams

I was hoping to land Palmer in this round, but Harris sniped me at the top. With Mike Williams, Tyron Johnson, and Jalen Guyton all entering contract years, I can see Palmer playing a big role in the Chargers' offense sooner rather than later. Collins could be a sneaky good pick for Rhodes, though the quarterback position in Houston is a mess at that point. More wideouts like Eskridge, Strachan, and Rodgers came off the board. Christy took a chance on Adams because of Detroit’s wideout depth chart. The Packers have several wideouts, including Davante Adams, entering a contract year. That made Rodgers an interesting futures selection for the Zegura/Mizanin squad. Atwell, who is unlikely to make an immediate impact in Los Angeles, went to Porter.

ROUND 4

4.37. Harris: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Tennessee Titans

4.38. Rhodes: Kyle Trask, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4.39. Fabiano: Tylan Wallace, WR, Baltimore Ravens

4.40. Anello: Chris Evans, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

4.41. Harris (trade with Luftglass): Tre’ McKitty, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

4.42. Dempsey: Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

4.43. Zegura/Mizanin: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Cleveland Browns

4.44. Dameshek: Brevin Jordan, TE, Houston Texans

4.45. Smith/Harmon: Jermar Jefferson, RB, Detroit Lions

4.46. Christy: Kylin Hill, RB, Green Bay Packers

4.47. Wakefield: Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans

4.48. Porter: Kellen Mond, QB, Minnesota Vikings

When you're in the fourth round of a rookies-only draft, you're throwing darts, hoping to hit a bullseye. Harris took Fitzpatrick, who could push for targets as a rookie in Tennessee. I took a chance on Wallace as a futures pick, and the selections of McKitty, Mitchell, Schwartz, and Jordan were made in the same vein. Mills could end up being a starter as a rookie if the Texans lose Watson to a suspension or decide to deal him. Mond is an interesting fantasy prospect because of his skills as a runner, but the Vikings still have incumbent starter Kirk Cousins under contract for another two years.

